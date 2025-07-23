Buffs Beat

Can Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Be Best Athlete Since Deion Sanders?

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is aiming to join an exclusive club of NFL players that played both offense and defense. Could the former Colorado Buffaloes star be like his college coach, Deion Sanders?

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star won the 2024 Heisman trophy for his elite two-way skillset. 

In the history of the NFL, very few have played both offense and defense. Hunter will look to do exactly that. One of the few players in NFL history to play offense and defense was Hunter’s college coach and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders

Can Travis Hunter Follow in Deion Sanders's Footsteps?

Oct 11, 1992; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders (21) returns a punt against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Falcons 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders played 14 years in the NFL primarily as a cornerback but also saw time as a wide receiver and kick returner. Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after making six NFL All-Pro teams, eight Pro Bowls, and winning two Super Bowl. 

Sanders had 53 career interceptions, nine of which were returned for touchdowns, 512 total tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries. On offense, he had 60 receptions for 784 yards and three receiving touchdowns. As a punt and kick returner, Sanders returned nine for touchdowns. 

In the midst of all this, Sanders also was playing baseball in MLB for nine season. He wasn’t too shabby as a baseball player either, hitting .263 for his career with 186 stolen bases and 154 extra base hits. 

Former NFL cornerback Jahleel Addae went on NFL Network on Tuesday and claimed that Hunter a chance to become the best athlete since Deion Sanders. This is what he said.

“I want to see if he’s truly going to play both ways,” Addae said about Hunter. “Can he take on the toll, not only physically, but mentally? Being in the NFL, learning those playbooks are totally different than the playbooks you’re learning in college…They’re saying he’s he best athlete since primetime Deion Sanders. I think he has the opportunity to be that.”

Can Travis Hunter Make the Leap from College to NFL Star?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs to his first drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Making the jump from a two-way player in college to the NFL will not be easy. Last season with the Buffaloes, Hunter won the Heisman trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Fred Biletnikoff Award.

On offense, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. On defense, he had 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. 

Hunter will have an opportunity to play in his first preseason game when the Jaguars take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 9. The Jaguars used a lot of resources to get Hunter. They traded up from the No. 5 to No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns, giving Cleveland multiple picks later in the draft and also their first round draft selection next season.

