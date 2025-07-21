Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter Questioned By NFL Insider
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to turn things around after a disappointing 2024 season. The team hired general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars made one of the offseason's biggest moves by trading up to select cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.
The former Colorado Buffaloes player was a star on both offense and defense in college, leading to him becoming the Heisman Trophy winner. One of the biggest questions of the offseason is whether Hunter can continue the workload in the NFL, and the Jaguars are giving him the opportunity.
Travis Hunter On Path to Stardom?
No matter which side of the ball Hunter starts with, the expectation is that he will be seen on both offense and defense. Former NFL linebacker Sam Acho argued on SportsCenter that Hunter will be a star on both sides of the ball this season. Acho’s biggest question is not what position Hunter will play, but where he will be a star.
“I want to see where he will start, but also where will he star? Will he start at wide receiver? Will he start at DB? Will he start at both? And then will he be a star at either one or both?” Acho asked. “I think Travis Hunter has the potential to be a star on both offense and defense.”
Gladstone and Coen are preparing Hunter to play both positions, as seen through OTAs and minicamp. Hunter began practicing as a wide receiver, but has since split his days between each position. This has given him the chance to hone his skills ahead of the regular season so he can start off strong.
“But do NFL offenses think the same? Will they try to attack him on defense? Will NFL defenses attack him when it comes to the offensive side of the ball?” Acho continued.
While the Jaguars staff and Hunter’s teammates have all backed the former Colorado player up that he does not tire, it will be something to watch how often opponents target him. Teams could have the goal to put pressure on the young star to make it harder for him to play on both sides at a high level.
Break Out Rookie Season?
Hunter earned the Heisman Trophy for his performance with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. On the offensive side of the ball, he led the team with both 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He did so while racking up 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble as a cornerback.
The former Buffaloes star has already shown the Jaguars he is a talented player, impressing his teammates. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has expressed how impressed he is with Hunter’s performance already and is looking forward to playing with him this season.
Hunter has the chance to help open the Jaguars' offense in a much-needed way. Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall pick who has not lived up to expectations. Last season, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. developed at a high level. With both Hunter and Thomas as targets to throw to this season, Lawrence could reach his potential.
No matter which position Hunter plays first, he has the skillset to dominate on both sides of the field. With his confidence and the support from the Jaguars, he has the chance to break out quickly in his rookie season.