Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Touchdown Dance With Kai Cenat Goes Viral
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter joined popular steamer Kai Cenat. During the live stream, Cenat helped the former Colorado Buffaloes star come up with a celebration dance.
Cenat jumped from his chair to perform an impromptu dance, to which Hunter joined him. Quickly, everyone in the room joined the two, declaring it to be the celebration dance for Hunter to do during the NFL season, whether it be after his first interception or touchdown.
Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since being drafted in April, the former Colorado player has continuously shown off his dance moves with the Jaguars, whether it was his first day in the building or during practices.
The first regular season game for the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. With the duality of Hunter on the field, it may not be long for Colorado and Jacksonville fans to see Hunter do the newly developed dance, and he may get to do it week one on the team’s home field.
Hunter is on pace to pursue a career in the NFL, playing both sides of the field. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen have been open about Hunter playing two positions, giving him the chance to practice on both sides of the ball through minicamp and OTAs.
The veterans on the team, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive tackle Arik Armstead, have credited how hard-working Hunter is, which is why the team is giving him the chance to play two positions. While the number of snaps on each side of the ball is still uncertain and could vary based on the opponent, Hunter is set to be a big piece for the Jaguars in 2025.
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy following a stellar season with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Jaguars' offense totaled just 19 passing touchdowns last season, with 11 being thrown by Lawrence, who only played in 10 games in 2024. Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall pick who came into the league with high expectations, and the Jacksonville offense has not hit the stride they were expected to.
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is entering his second season in the league, and has developed well throughout the season. Thomas led the team as a rookie with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. With Hunter joining the team, the Jaguars’ offense can truly open up, with two strong receivers on the team.
On the defensive side of the ball with the Buffaloes, Hunter totaled 36 combined tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and one forced fumble. In the spring, Gladstone spoke to SiriusXM NFL Radio and explained that the team feels Hunter is more natural playing cornerback.
The Jaguars' defense was ranked near the bottom of the league in several categories. The team ranked No. 31 in total defense and No. 32 in passing defense, per Fox Sports. With Hunter in the cornerback position, Jacksonville is likely to improve with its passing defense, which will help the team overall.
Playing both offense and defense, Hunter could be one of the top rookies in the NFL. With how often he could end up on the field, Colorado fans may see Hunter perform his new celebration dance quickly.