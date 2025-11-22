Jordan Seaton's Injury Leaves Colorado Searching for Answers Against Arizona State
As Colorado coach Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes into their home finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils, few absences loom as large as that of sophomore tackle Jordan Seaton. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Seaton, already one of college football’s top young linemen, has downgraded to doubtful for an important night of the year at Folsom Field. Colorado’s offensive line will face an enormous test against a good Arizona State defense.
Seaton has protected the blind side for over 800 snaps this season, surrendering three sacks in 13 starts as a true freshman in 2024. Pro scouts are watching his every move, and his PFF pass-blocking grades consistently rank among the nation’s best. However, as kickoff approaches, "Coach Prime" and Colorado's coaching staff will need to pivot once again, relying on a rotation of young linemen against the Sun Devils.
Offensive Identity
Julian “JuJu” Lewis, Colorado’s touted true freshman quarterback, makes his Folsom Field debut off a 299-yard, two-touchdown outing at West Virginia—where he was sacked seven times behind a depleted line. That game previewed the kind of pressure the Buffs may see if Seaton and fellow tackle Larry Johnson III remain sidelined. Seaton’s absence means the offense will once again use combinations, with Andre Roye Jr., Kareem Harden, and Aki Ogunbiyi likely playing extra snaps.
Colorado’s air-heavy attack suits Lewis, who seems to play well in quick read situatiopns. His chemistry with wide receiver Omarion Miller and Sincere Brown has been a bright spot, but the lack of a consistent run game, puts even more on the shoulders of the passing game.
Sun Devils Present More Than One Challenge
Arizona State comes to Boulder ranked and still chasing a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game. Their defense is built to control the run and force quarterbacks into mistakes. With Colorado’s line shaken with injuries, the Sun Devils will look to force third-and-long and dare Lewis to beat them under pressure.
The matchup also brings receiver Jordyn Tyson back to Folsom Field, this time as an Arizona State Sun Devil. Tyson, a projected first-round pick, is questionable after a hamstring injury but could add a familiar spark if healthy.
The Buffs defense faces its own pressure to limit Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (Colorado fans may remember him from his time at Nebraska), whose dual-threat ability has reshaped their season. For Colorado’s pass rushers, bringing Sims down and containing explosive plays in the open field will be a top priority.
The Path to an Upset (And to 2026)
A Colorado win starts at the line of scrimmage. Any positive news on Seaton or Johnson III boosts the Buffs’ odds. If not, protecting Lewis falls to a young group still gaining experience. Expect Colorado to lean on misdirection and creative screens to stop Arizona State’s pass rush.
With a 3-7 mark (1-6 Big 12), the postseason door has closed, but for seniors, the night will be about pride, development, and hope that Coach Prime’s foundation is built to last.
The crowd may be thin because of lost bowl dreams and a cold November evening, but as the team celebrates graduating seniors, the Buffs will need to adapt without their top protector.
The Colorado Buffaloes have two more games to shape the narrative around Coach Prime’s third season. They have one last shot at home to give some hope for 2026 and that the vision Sanders brought to Boulder is still evolving, even if the stands are no longer packed.