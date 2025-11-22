Buffs Beat

Jordan Seaton's Injury Leaves Colorado Searching for Answers Against Arizona State

With All-Big 12 tackle Jordan Seaton listed as doubtful, the Colorado Buffaloes face the Arizona State Sun Devils likely missing their top protector. What does this mean for Julian Lewis, Deion Sanders, and the Buffs chances on Senior Day?

James Carnes

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
As Colorado coach Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes into their home finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils, few absences loom as large as that of sophomore tackle Jordan Seaton. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Seaton, already one of college football’s top young linemen, has downgraded to doubtful for an important night of the year at Folsom Field. Colorado’s offensive line will face an enormous test against a good Arizona State defense.

Seaton has protected the blind side for over 800 snaps this season, surrendering three sacks in 13 starts as a true freshman in 2024. Pro scouts are watching his every move, and his PFF pass-blocking grades consistently rank among the nation’s best. However, as kickoff approaches, "Coach Prime" and Colorado's coaching staff will need to pivot once again, relying on a rotation of young linemen against the Sun Devils.

Offensive Identity 

Colorado Buffaloes Julian Lewis Arizona State Sun Devils ASU Coach prime Deion Sanders Omarion Miller Jordan Seaton
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Julian “JuJu” Lewis, Colorado’s touted true freshman quarterback, makes his Folsom Field debut off a 299-yard, two-touchdown outing at West Virginia—where he was sacked seven times behind a depleted line. That game previewed the kind of pressure the Buffs may see if Seaton and fellow tackle Larry Johnson III remain sidelined. Seaton’s absence means the offense will once again use combinations, with Andre Roye Jr., Kareem Harden, and Aki Ogunbiyi likely playing extra snaps.

Colorado’s air-heavy attack suits Lewis, who seems to play well in quick read situatiopns. His chemistry with wide receiver Omarion Miller and Sincere Brown has been a bright spot, but the lack of a consistent run game, puts even more on the shoulders of the passing game. 

Sun Devils Present More Than One Challenge

Jordyn Tyson Arizona State Sun Devils Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime Deion Sanders Folsom Field Julian Lewis
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State comes to Boulder ranked and still chasing a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game. Their defense is built to control the run and force quarterbacks into mistakes. With Colorado’s line shaken with injuries, the Sun Devils will look to force third-and-long and dare Lewis to beat them under pressure.

The matchup also brings receiver Jordyn Tyson back to Folsom Field, this time as an Arizona State Sun Devil. Tyson, a projected first-round pick, is questionable after a hamstring injury but could add a familiar spark if healthy. 

The Buffs defense faces its own pressure to limit Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (Colorado fans may remember him from his time at Nebraska), whose dual-threat ability has reshaped their season. For Colorado’s pass rushers, bringing Sims down and containing explosive plays in the open field will be a top priority.

The Path to an Upset (And to 2026)

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Arizona State Sun Devils Jordan Seaton
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A Colorado win starts at the line of scrimmage. Any positive news on Seaton or Johnson III boosts the Buffs’ odds. If not, protecting Lewis falls to a young group still gaining experience. Expect Colorado to lean on misdirection and creative screens to stop Arizona State’s pass rush. 

With a 3-7 mark (1-6 Big 12), the postseason door has closed, but for seniors, the night will be about pride, development, and hope that Coach Prime’s foundation is built to last.

The crowd may be thin because of lost bowl dreams and a cold November evening, but as the team celebrates graduating seniors, the Buffs will need to adapt without their top protector.

The Colorado Buffaloes have two more games to shape the narrative around Coach Prime’s third season. They have one last shot at home to give some hope for 2026 and that the vision Sanders brought to Boulder is still evolving, even if the stands are no longer packed.

James Carnes
JAMES CARNES

James Carnes is a reporter for the Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has written articles for FanSided, SB Nation and DNVR. He played football at Div. II CSU-Pueblo before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership. While at CU, he was also a keynote speaker and published an autobiography Little Man, Big God. He was featured in the Boulder Daily Camera, CU Independent, Denver Post and The Mountain-Ear. Outside of sports, James is a musician and the lead vocalist and frontman of Christian metalcore band Finding Neverland. ​

