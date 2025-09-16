How Jordyn Tyson’s Journey Raises Questions About Deion Sanders’ Colorado Rebuild
The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t gotten off to the start many were hoping for, and to make matters worse, they don’t look like a team ready to compete in the Big 12. After falling to Houston, the climb ahead feels steep.
In year three of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder, the time for results has arrived. From the moment Sanders stepped on campus, he overhauled nearly the entire roster, sending waves of players into the transfer portal and bringing in a new group of his own.
One of those players who left was wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, now a star at Arizona State and a top NFL Draft prospect. Tyson’s departure still lingers over Sanders’ rebuild, especially as his career continues to rise.
Bleacher Report’s Kent Padgett recently took a closer look at Tyson’s journey, and it’s clear the wideout hasn’t forgotten how things ended in Boulder. When reflecting on Sanders’ arrival at Colorado, Tyson didn’t mince words.
“Not everyone has always seen this potential in him,” Padgett said. “The former three-star prospect was a rising sophomore at Colorado when coach Deion Sanders arrived and as Tyson said, he was basically told you’re not wanted here.”
Those four words have become a lasting part of Sanders’ tenure, whether fair or not. Tyson has blossomed into a projected first-round pick with the Sun Devils, serving as a reminder of the kind of talent Sanders pushed out the door when he began reshaping the Buffaloes.
Why Jordyn Tyson’s success matters for Colorado
When Sanders took the Colorado job, he brought not just the pressure of turning the program around, but controversy as well.
He wanted to build the team from scratch, shaping it around his vision and the type of players he felt fit that vision. Tyson, one of the players who left during that overhaul, has now established himself not just as one of the best receivers in the Big 12, but maybe in all of college football.
There’s a reason he’s projected as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft — and he’s exactly the kind of talent Colorado could use right now on offense.
His rise serves as a sharp reminder that talent doesn’t wait for anyone — and for Colorado, it leaves one big question: what might have been if Tyson had stayed?
MORE: Deion Sanders' Quarterback Qualms Spell Disaster For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado’s Struggles Spark Overreaction About Deion Sanders’ Future
MORE: Is Deion Sanders Recruiting Another NFL Legend to Colorado’s Coaching Staff?
MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston
How Much Does Tyson’s Rise Hurt Deion Sanders’ Image?
When Sanders first arrived in Colorado, growing pains were expected. But seeing how well Tyson is doing with the Sun Devils still stings.
Letting a player like him go was a miss, especially since the Buffaloes could have used a star like Tyson.
That said, Sanders’ image remains strong. With wide receivers Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Webster leading the offense's passing attack over the past two seasons, Colorado has been more than productive.
Last season’s nine wins weren’t a fluke — the offense was explosive.
Sanders is viewed as an old-school, hard-nosed coach, and at the time, Tyson was just a three-star recruit trying to find his place.
Still, Tyson’s rise is a sharp reminder that even programs moving in the right direction can miss out on top-tier talent — and for Sanders, it’s a lesson in what happens when timing, fit, and opportunity collide.
Implications on Colorado
When a player — especially a young recruit — doesn’t feel wanted by the program he committed to, it’s never a good look. It’s even worse when that player thrives elsewhere and establishes himself as one of the best in the country.
That’s exactly what happened with Tyson, who transferred from Colorado and has made a name for himself under Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.
While the perception of the Buffaloes program may not be permanently damaged, Tyson’s success adds pressure on Sanders to win — and to do it quickly. When nearly an entire roster transfers after a new coach arrives, eyebrows are naturally raised.
That’s why all eyes are on Sanders this season.
Tyson’s rise is a reminder that every decision matters, and Sanders will be under the microscope for a while. Winning isn’t just about the scoreboard — it’s about proving the program can attract and keep top players.