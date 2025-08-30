Buffs Beat

What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Heartbreaking Loss To Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Following a rollercoaster first start in a Colorado Buffaloes uniform, quarterback Kaidon Salter shared his thoughts on a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Salter showed off his legs at times and threw one touchdown pass.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — As expected, the Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Week 1 battle went down to the wire on Friday night at Folsom Field.

The two squads were tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter before Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King rushed for a 45-yard go-ahead touchdown, giving the Yellow Jackets their ultimate 27-20 lead.

In his Colorado debut, veteran quarterback and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was a mixed bag, throwing for 159 yards, rushing for 43 and accounting for two touchdowns.

Kaidon Salter Reacts To Colorado's Loss

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) covers his ears in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Overall thoughts on performance:

"There's always room to improve on throughout the game, really my first P4 (Power Four) big-time game out here in Folsom Field," Slater said. "But I feel like I went out there and I tried to do the best that I could do. I went out there and I executed the plays that coach wanted me to execute. But still, it's still room for improvement out there with the way the offense connect and run things on game day. We just got to go out there and we got to be better and practice how we play."

On missed opportunities to use his legs:

"Most definitely, I feel like I had those opportunities," Salter said. "Me being a dual-threat quarterback, I keep my eyes downfield. I feel like I had chances to throw the ball downfield to make some plays and execute and move the ball downfield. Most definitely, I could've used my legs more."

On the game slowing down for him:

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"It'll slow down," Salter said. "It just starts at practice, just going out there and executing what coach wants us to do. We just got to be better overall as a team, on offense and defense. Going out there and practicing harder and better each and every day, and then bringing it to the game."

On offensive line mistakes

"We just got to slow the game down, control what we can control," Salter said. "There was a lot of mistakes outside of what was going on on the field that we can focus on that didn't have nothing to do with the game."

On touchdown pass to DeKalon Taylor

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) scores a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"It didn't really do nothing for my confidence level," Salter said. "I just went out there and executed the play and did what a lot of people know I can do, just scramble down and make a play. DT (Taylor) went out there and made a play."

How Georgia Tech Won

Partially due to some sloppy offensive play from Georgia Tech, Colorado got off to a quick start as linebacker Martavius French recovered two fumbles and cornerback DJ McKinney picked off quarterback Haynes King, all in the first quarter. However, all the Buffs could muster offensively was an 8-yard touchdown pass from Salter to DeKalon Taylor.

Georgia Tech scored 13 points in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run from King and two field goals, helping give the Yellow Jackets a 13-10 lead entering halftime.

Omarion Miller led the Buffs in receiving (39 yards on one catch) and Micah Welch totaled a team-high 64 rushing yards.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Backup quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, a 17-year-old true freshman, didn't see game action.

Colorado held possession with the game tied at 20 but failed to score. With the ball back, King capitalized by scoring a 45-yard go-ahead rushing touchdown.

Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs fell to 0-1 and will host the Delaware Blue Hens next week.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

