What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Heartbreaking Loss To Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
BOULDER — As expected, the Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Week 1 battle went down to the wire on Friday night at Folsom Field.
The two squads were tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter before Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King rushed for a 45-yard go-ahead touchdown, giving the Yellow Jackets their ultimate 27-20 lead.
In his Colorado debut, veteran quarterback and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was a mixed bag, throwing for 159 yards, rushing for 43 and accounting for two touchdowns.
Kaidon Salter Reacts To Colorado's Loss
Overall thoughts on performance:
"There's always room to improve on throughout the game, really my first P4 (Power Four) big-time game out here in Folsom Field," Slater said. "But I feel like I went out there and I tried to do the best that I could do. I went out there and I executed the plays that coach wanted me to execute. But still, it's still room for improvement out there with the way the offense connect and run things on game day. We just got to go out there and we got to be better and practice how we play."
On missed opportunities to use his legs:
"Most definitely, I feel like I had those opportunities," Salter said. "Me being a dual-threat quarterback, I keep my eyes downfield. I feel like I had chances to throw the ball downfield to make some plays and execute and move the ball downfield. Most definitely, I could've used my legs more."
On the game slowing down for him:
"It'll slow down," Salter said. "It just starts at practice, just going out there and executing what coach wants us to do. We just got to be better overall as a team, on offense and defense. Going out there and practicing harder and better each and every day, and then bringing it to the game."
On offensive line mistakes
"We just got to slow the game down, control what we can control," Salter said. "There was a lot of mistakes outside of what was going on on the field that we can focus on that didn't have nothing to do with the game."
On touchdown pass to DeKalon Taylor
"It didn't really do nothing for my confidence level," Salter said. "I just went out there and executed the play and did what a lot of people know I can do, just scramble down and make a play. DT (Taylor) went out there and made a play."
How Georgia Tech Won
Partially due to some sloppy offensive play from Georgia Tech, Colorado got off to a quick start as linebacker Martavius French recovered two fumbles and cornerback DJ McKinney picked off quarterback Haynes King, all in the first quarter. However, all the Buffs could muster offensively was an 8-yard touchdown pass from Salter to DeKalon Taylor.
Georgia Tech scored 13 points in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run from King and two field goals, helping give the Yellow Jackets a 13-10 lead entering halftime.
Omarion Miller led the Buffs in receiving (39 yards on one catch) and Micah Welch totaled a team-high 64 rushing yards.
Backup quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, a 17-year-old true freshman, didn't see game action.
Colorado held possession with the game tied at 20 but failed to score. With the ball back, King capitalized by scoring a 45-yard go-ahead rushing touchdown.
Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs fell to 0-1 and will host the Delaware Blue Hens next week.