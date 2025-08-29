Three Keys To Colorado Buffaloes Victory Over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Year three of coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes kicks off Friday night against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It's no ordinary year either, as "Coach Prime" will oversee Power Four football for the first time without the transformational talents of wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Nevertheless, a group gushing with talent is back to follow up a 9-3 season that saw Colorado achieve its first full-season bowl game berth in eight years.
These Buffaloes have no easy opening act against Georgia Tech, an experienced side rising in the ACC. In a battle between 1990 co-national champions, three factors are crucial for Colorado to start the season 1-0.
Run Kaidon, Run
As the Buffs looked to balance out their offense this offseason, their crosshairs found dynamic Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. The senior is looking to bounce back after flying high in 2023 but sinking low last year.
To cash the check Coach Prime wrote for an offense that consistently runs the ball, Salter's dual-threat capabilities must be on full display. He's eclipsed 2,000 yards on the ground in his career in addition to sound arm talent.
The Buffaloes didn't splurge on running back talent through the portal, but Salter's legs give offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur a chance to diversify play-calling through designed quarterback runs.
And if Colorado's unproven wide receivers struggle to keep drives flowing or the new-look offensive line breaks down, Salter's newfound athleticism in the backfield can bail them out and make plays.
One of Georgia Tech's greatest strengths is its secondary, so a healthy number of Salter scrambles could repair broken plays.
MORE: Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release
MORE: Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?
MORE: Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Don't Break Contain
With Haynes King under center for the Yellow Jackets, heads must be on a swivel with every dropback. The veteran starter has tallied 1,324 yards on the ground and 21 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons alone, a true threat with his legs that Colorado won't want to forget.
Downfield passing has long been his weakness, so the Buffs' strong edge rusher rotation of Arden Walker, Samuel Okunlola, Keaten Wade and others must keep King in the pocket.
After leading the Big 12 in sacks, Colorado's defensive line is ready to be as active as ever. If they can trap King and force him into third and mediums or longs, it bodes extremely well for the Buffs overall.
Play The Opponent
While it was a successful season by any measure, the 2024 Buffaloes won despite a bevy of self-inflicted wounds. They placed 124th out of 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in penalties and 110th in time of possession.
Now, Colorado plays without a bona fide superstar playmaker to bail them out, and against a Georgia Tech side that placed 34th and 27th in those respective categories.
Coaching has a part to play in how the Buffs can avoid beating themselves, as Sanders often struggled to manage timeouts. Shurmur's tempo must control the clock and remain cognizant of the Yellow Jackets' discipline.
All these factors could make for a slugfest, especially early on, but Colorado is equipped to handle one.