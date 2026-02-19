Three Most Likely All-Big 12 Candidates For Colorado Buffaloes in 2026

Outside of wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, few Colorado Buffaloes players enjoyed strong individual seasons last year.

Only six Buffs earned an All-Big 12 nod, with Miller and Seaton leading the way with second-team honors. Colorado's overall team record reflected the lack of standout players, too, as the Buffs finished 3-9 in coach Deion Sanders' third season.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While plenty will be determined in spring camp and throughout the rest of the offseason, Colorado's new-look roster features a few players with All-Big 12 potential. Team success will again help determine how well the Buffs fare with postseason awards, but the talent is there.

Below are three Buffs capable of earning All-Big 12 honors in 2026:

Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis now has the keys to Colorado's offense, and it's ultimately up to him regarding how far he'd like to drive. The former five-star prospect had some strong moments last season, but the next step in his development will depend on his offseason growth and how quickly he can digest new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system.

If he continues his promising trajectory, Lewis has all the tools to become the next quarterback to thrive under Marion. During his time as UNLV's offensive coordinator, Marion played a key role in quarterback Jayden Maiava throwing for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns as a true freshman, and a similar type of season appears well within reach for Lewis.

Defensive Tackle Ezra Christensen

New Colorado DT Ezra Christensen Last Season:



🦬 88.6 PFF Grade (2nd)

🦬 6.0 Sacks (7th)

🦬 40 QB Pressures (2nd)

🦬 88.3 Pass Rush Grade (4th)@CUBuffsFootball https://t.co/CvoZJjkPa9 pic.twitter.com/qzJLoeNeHh — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 13, 2026

Now that his eligibility struggles are seemingly settled, New Mexico State transfer defensive tackle Ezra Christensen appears headed toward a big year in his final college campaign. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder enjoyed a big year at New Mexico State in 2025 and is now betting on himself to produce again at the Power Four level.

With the Aggies, Christensen totaled 42 tackles, including 11 for a loss, six sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, earning First Team All-American honors from Pro Football and Sports Network (PFSN).

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

If he can get on the same page with Lewis, Texas transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has all the physical tools to build upon his success with the Longhorns. In Austin, Moore combined for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons, cementing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal.

However, Moore must compete for targets alongside fellow All-Big 12 candidates Quentin Gibson, Danny Scudero, Ernest Campbell and Kam Perry.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"That's the unique thing about our offense, where one guy doesn't dominate the ball," Marion said in an interview with Phillip Dukes. "Multiple guys get a chance to operate, touch the ball, make plays and have an impact on the game."

Colorado is set to begin spring practices on March 2.