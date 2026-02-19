Three Most Likely All-Big 12 Candidates For Colorado Buffaloes in 2026
In this story:
Outside of wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, few Colorado Buffaloes players enjoyed strong individual seasons last year.
Only six Buffs earned an All-Big 12 nod, with Miller and Seaton leading the way with second-team honors. Colorado's overall team record reflected the lack of standout players, too, as the Buffs finished 3-9 in coach Deion Sanders' third season.
While plenty will be determined in spring camp and throughout the rest of the offseason, Colorado's new-look roster features a few players with All-Big 12 potential. Team success will again help determine how well the Buffs fare with postseason awards, but the talent is there.
Below are three Buffs capable of earning All-Big 12 honors in 2026:
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis now has the keys to Colorado's offense, and it's ultimately up to him regarding how far he'd like to drive. The former five-star prospect had some strong moments last season, but the next step in his development will depend on his offseason growth and how quickly he can digest new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system.
If he continues his promising trajectory, Lewis has all the tools to become the next quarterback to thrive under Marion. During his time as UNLV's offensive coordinator, Marion played a key role in quarterback Jayden Maiava throwing for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns as a true freshman, and a similar type of season appears well within reach for Lewis.
Defensive Tackle Ezra Christensen
Now that his eligibility struggles are seemingly settled, New Mexico State transfer defensive tackle Ezra Christensen appears headed toward a big year in his final college campaign. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder enjoyed a big year at New Mexico State in 2025 and is now betting on himself to produce again at the Power Four level.
With the Aggies, Christensen totaled 42 tackles, including 11 for a loss, six sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, earning First Team All-American honors from Pro Football and Sports Network (PFSN).
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition
MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU
MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
If he can get on the same page with Lewis, Texas transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has all the physical tools to build upon his success with the Longhorns. In Austin, Moore combined for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons, cementing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal.
However, Moore must compete for targets alongside fellow All-Big 12 candidates Quentin Gibson, Danny Scudero, Ernest Campbell and Kam Perry.
"That's the unique thing about our offense, where one guy doesn't dominate the ball," Marion said in an interview with Phillip Dukes. "Multiple guys get a chance to operate, touch the ball, make plays and have an impact on the game."
Colorado is set to begin spring practices on March 2.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.