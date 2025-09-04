Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Opens Up On Major Julian Lewis Decision

After sitting him in Week 1, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders opened up on why he's planning to give freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis playing time against the Delaware Blue Hens. Lewis is expected to relieve Kaidon Salter on Saturday.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is ready to unleash his five-star quarterback.

After sitting throughout Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 17-year-old sensation Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college football debut against the less-daunting Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday. "Coach Prime" will likely give Kaidon Salter the start under center, but Lewis could see considerable snaps depending on how the game plays out.

Sanders announced his decision to give Lewis an opportunity against the Blue Hens during a press conference on Tuesday.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Decision Playing Time Quarterback Kaidon Salter Delaware Blue Hens Football CU
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"He's playing this week for sure," Sanders said. "I know what I'm gonna see. You just don't know what you're gonna see."

Lewis flipped his college commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado last November, becoming the highest-rated quarterback recruit to ever land with the Buffs, according to 247Sports. In only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia, Lewis threw for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns while earning Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year honors twice.

Why The Timing Wasn't Right Against Georgia Tech

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Decision Playing Time Quarterback Kaidon Salter Delaware Blue Hens Football CU
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders shared that his early management of Lewis comes with the young quarterback's best interest in mind.

"I love that kid, I really do," Sanders said. "I want him to be extremely successful. Sometimes, you don't want to rush things. Sometimes, you don't want to delay things. You want to make sure the timing is right. I don't think the timing was appropriate last week. I really don't. The way the game was flowing, the rhythm of the game. But, this week, I've made up my mind already before. Now, he's going to play. I don't give a darn about the flow or nothing."

Despite committing three early turnovers, Georgia Tech looked like a top-25 team last week. And with Lewis' confidence at stake, throwing him into the fire of a close game against a Power Four opponent wouldn't have been appropriate.

MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?

MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program

Why The Timing Is Right Against Delaware

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Decision Playing Time Quarterback Kaidon Salter Delaware Blue Hens Football CU
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Delaware offers a much better opportunity for Lewis to get his feet wet. The Blue Hens are navigating their first season at the FBS level and don't exactly feature an elite defense, as seen in last week's 35-17 win over Delaware State. Ideally, Salter can get the Buffs out to a multi-score lead before giving way to Lewis.

"First of all, I gotta protect this kid," Sanders said on CBS Colorado's "Coach Prime's Playbook." "This kid is 17 years darn old. I gotta really make sure he's successful. You can't throw him out there and the next thing you know, you guys out there watching are eating him alive on social media. He's never been through that. I gotta make sure I protect this kid as well as make sure he's ready to go out there and do what he's capable of doing."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football