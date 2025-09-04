Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Opens Up On Major Julian Lewis Decision
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is ready to unleash his five-star quarterback.
After sitting throughout Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 17-year-old sensation Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college football debut against the less-daunting Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday. "Coach Prime" will likely give Kaidon Salter the start under center, but Lewis could see considerable snaps depending on how the game plays out.
Sanders announced his decision to give Lewis an opportunity against the Blue Hens during a press conference on Tuesday.
"He's playing this week for sure," Sanders said. "I know what I'm gonna see. You just don't know what you're gonna see."
Lewis flipped his college commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado last November, becoming the highest-rated quarterback recruit to ever land with the Buffs, according to 247Sports. In only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia, Lewis threw for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns while earning Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year honors twice.
Why The Timing Wasn't Right Against Georgia Tech
Sanders shared that his early management of Lewis comes with the young quarterback's best interest in mind.
"I love that kid, I really do," Sanders said. "I want him to be extremely successful. Sometimes, you don't want to rush things. Sometimes, you don't want to delay things. You want to make sure the timing is right. I don't think the timing was appropriate last week. I really don't. The way the game was flowing, the rhythm of the game. But, this week, I've made up my mind already before. Now, he's going to play. I don't give a darn about the flow or nothing."
Despite committing three early turnovers, Georgia Tech looked like a top-25 team last week. And with Lewis' confidence at stake, throwing him into the fire of a close game against a Power Four opponent wouldn't have been appropriate.
Why The Timing Is Right Against Delaware
Delaware offers a much better opportunity for Lewis to get his feet wet. The Blue Hens are navigating their first season at the FBS level and don't exactly feature an elite defense, as seen in last week's 35-17 win over Delaware State. Ideally, Salter can get the Buffs out to a multi-score lead before giving way to Lewis.
"First of all, I gotta protect this kid," Sanders said on CBS Colorado's "Coach Prime's Playbook." "This kid is 17 years darn old. I gotta really make sure he's successful. You can't throw him out there and the next thing you know, you guys out there watching are eating him alive on social media. He's never been through that. I gotta make sure I protect this kid as well as make sure he's ready to go out there and do what he's capable of doing."