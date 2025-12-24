What Mike Tomlin's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation In NFL

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are gearing up to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been developing over the past couple of weeks and will next face a team that many believed would select him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ahead of the matchup, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin met with the media and discussed Sanders’ strengths. While discussing Sanders’ strengths, Tomlin even noted the quarterback’s time with the Buffaloes.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

“The things that stood out were evident in his video. There’s a toughness there that doesn’t get talked about enough. There’s a competitive spirit there that doesn’t get talked about enough. I know he’s very talented and made a lot of plays for his university and his team. The intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive,” Tomlin said.

Sanders has been a big talking point around the league since being drafted by the Browns. The way Tomlin speaks about the young quarterback shows teams across the league are taking notice of Sanders' skill set.

Shedeur Sanders Leads Colorado Buffaloes To Success

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before Colorado coach Deion Sanders joined the program, the Buffaloes won just one game in 2022. The coach was then hired, bringing in his son to be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes.

In his first year with the Buffaloes, he passed for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. More than that, he led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record. While four wins may not seem like much, one win was over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on the road. Sanders helped the Buffaloes gain national attention, which sets the program up for continuous success.

Sanders and the Buffaloes made a big jump in his second year with the program. Colorado finished the 2024 season with nine wins. As a player, Sanders stepped up as well, recording 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Sanders made big plays for the Buffaloes, helping lead the offense down the field at a high level and bringing excitement around the team. He was with the team for just two seasons before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Belief Steelers Would Draft Shedeur Sanders

Where Sanders would land in the 2025 draft was a hot topic in football. He was projected as a first-round pick, and as the draft approached, there was speculation that the Steelers would select him at No. 21 overall.

The Steelers ended up selecting Oregon’s defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, while Sanders dropped to the fifth round. Now, Sanders will face a team that could have made him a first-round quarterback.

Ahead of the matchup, it is evident that Tomlin has respect for the rookie quarterback despite winding up on an AFC North rival.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders Developing At The NFL Level

Sanders has started in five games this season and has been earning valuable experience. Through five games, he has racked up 1,103 passing yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

There is still room for him to grow, but one thing he is proving is that he is a natural athlete. He is utilizing his legs to help the team earn positive yardage. He has rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown. His athleticism proves Sanders is a physical player and will do what it takes to help lead his team to a win.

The Browns have just two games to go, which gives the rookie quarterback time to prove he deserves to be an NFL franchise quarterback.

