Live Blog: BuffsCountry Draft Central

Chase Howell

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here. This will be the hub for the draft as it relates to the Colorado Buffaloes. 

Below are some of Chase Howell's rankings as well as a mock draft. Also the analysis for all the CU draft prospects and where they are expected to land. 

This story will be updated with analysis and predictions throughout the draft.

Let's get right to it. 

First Round Mock Draft

Pick No. 
Team
Player
Position
School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with Lions)

Tua Tagavailoa

QB

Alabama

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah Simmons

LB

Clemson

7

Carolina Panthers

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Denver Broncos (Trade with Lions via Jaguars)

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Cedee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

12

Las Vegas Raiders

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

13

Detroit Lions (Trade with 49ers)

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

14

Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

15

San Francisco 49ers

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

16

Las Vegas Raiders (Trade with Falcons)

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

17

Dallas Cowboys

K'Lavon Chaisson 

OLB

LSU

18

Miami Dolphins

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

19

Atlanta Falcons (Trade with Raiders)

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

20

Detroit Lions (Trade with Jaguars)

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

22

Minnesota Vikings

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

23

New England Patriots

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

24

New Orleans Saints

Jalen Reagor

WR

TCU

25

Minnesota Vikings

Denzel Mims

WR

Baylor

26

Miami Dolphins

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

27

Seattle Seahawks

AJ Epenesa

DE

Iowa

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

29

Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with Titans)

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

30

Green Bay Packers

Cole Kmet

TE

Notre Dame

31

San Francisco 49ers

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Deandre Swift

RB

Georgia

Quarterback Rankings

  1. Joe Burrow
  2. Tua Tagavailoa
  3. Justin Herbert
  4. Jordan Love
  5. Jake Luton
  6. Jalen Hurts
  7. Anthony Gordon
  8. James Morgan
  9. Tyler Huntley
  10. Jake Fromm

Running Back Rankings

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Deandre Swift
  3. JK Dobbins
  4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  5. Zack Moss
  6. Cam Akers
  7. Eno Benjamin
  8. A.J. Dillon
  9. Antonio Gibson
  10. Joshua Kelley

Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Ceedee Lamb
  2. Jerry Jeudy
  3. Justin Jefferson
  4. Henry Ruggs III
  5. Denzel Mims
  6. Jalen Reagor
  7. Laviska Shenault
  8. Brandon Aiyuk
  9. Tee Higgins
  10. Chase Claypool

Offensive Tackles

  1. Andrew Thomas
  2. Jedrick Wills
  3. Tristan Wirfs
  4. Mekhi Becton
  5. Austin Jackson 

Colorado Buffaloes Draft Projections

Laviska Shenault

Position: Wide Receiver/Offensive Weapon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Draft Prediction: Second round

Gambler's perspective over/under 32.5

Where are some ideal landing spots?

Draft analysts breakdown Shenault on the big board

Davion Taylor

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 238 pounds

Draft Prediction: Fourth round

Ideal landing spots for Davion Taylor

Steven Montez

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 231 pounds

Draft Prediction: Sixth round

Steven Montez is rising up draft boards

Ideal landing spots for Steven Montez

