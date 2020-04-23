Live Blog: BuffsCountry Draft Central

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here. This will be the hub for the draft as it relates to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Below are some of Chase Howell's rankings as well as a mock draft. Also the analysis for all the CU draft prospects and where they are expected to land.

This story will be updated with analysis and predictions throughout the draft.

Let's get right to it.

First Round Mock Draft

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with Lions) Tua Tagavailoa QB Alabama 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 Los Angeles Chargers Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson 7 Carolina Panthers Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 9 Denver Broncos (Trade with Lions via Jaguars) Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 11 New York Jets Cedee Lamb WR Oklahoma 12 Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 13 Detroit Lions (Trade with 49ers) Derrick Brown DT Auburn 14 Tampa Bay Bucaneers Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 15 San Francisco 49ers Justin Jefferson WR LSU 16 Las Vegas Raiders (Trade with Falcons) CJ Henderson CB Florida 17 Dallas Cowboys K'Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 18 Miami Dolphins Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 Atlanta Falcons (Trade with Raiders) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 20 Detroit Lions (Trade with Jaguars) AJ Terrell CB Clemson 21 Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 22 Minnesota Vikings Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 23 New England Patriots Jordan Love QB Utah State 24 New Orleans Saints Jalen Reagor WR TCU 25 Minnesota Vikings Denzel Mims WR Baylor 26 Miami Dolphins Austin Jackson OT USC 27 Seattle Seahawks AJ Epenesa DE Iowa 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with Titans) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 30 Green Bay Packers Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame 31 San Francisco 49ers Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 32 Kansas City Chiefs Deandre Swift RB Georgia

Quarterback Rankings

Joe Burrow Tua Tagavailoa Justin Herbert Jordan Love Jake Luton Jalen Hurts Anthony Gordon James Morgan Tyler Huntley Jake Fromm

Running Back Rankings

Jonathan Taylor Deandre Swift JK Dobbins Clyde Edwards-Helaire Zack Moss Cam Akers Eno Benjamin A.J. Dillon Antonio Gibson Joshua Kelley

Wide Receiver Rankings

Ceedee Lamb Jerry Jeudy Justin Jefferson Henry Ruggs III Denzel Mims Jalen Reagor Laviska Shenault Brandon Aiyuk Tee Higgins Chase Claypool

Offensive Tackles

Andrew Thomas Jedrick Wills Tristan Wirfs Mekhi Becton Austin Jackson

Colorado Buffaloes Draft Projections

Laviska Shenault

Position: Wide Receiver/Offensive Weapon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Draft Prediction: Second round

Gambler's perspective over/under 32.5

Where are some ideal landing spots?

Davion Taylor

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 238 pounds

Draft Prediction: Fourth round

Steven Montez

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 231 pounds

Draft Prediction: Sixth round

