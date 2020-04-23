Live Blog: BuffsCountry Draft Central
Chase Howell
The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here. This will be the hub for the draft as it relates to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Below are some of Chase Howell's rankings as well as a mock draft. Also the analysis for all the CU draft prospects and where they are expected to land.
This story will be updated with analysis and predictions throughout the draft.
Let's get right to it.
First Round Mock Draft
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with Lions)
Tua Tagavailoa
QB
Alabama
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Isaiah Simmons
LB
Clemson
7
Carolina Panthers
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Denver Broncos (Trade with Lions via Jaguars)
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Cedee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
13
Detroit Lions (Trade with 49ers)
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
14
Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
15
San Francisco 49ers
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
16
Las Vegas Raiders (Trade with Falcons)
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
17
Dallas Cowboys
K'Lavon Chaisson
OLB
LSU
18
Miami Dolphins
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
19
Atlanta Falcons (Trade with Raiders)
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
20
Detroit Lions (Trade with Jaguars)
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
22
Minnesota Vikings
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
23
New England Patriots
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
24
New Orleans Saints
Jalen Reagor
WR
TCU
25
Minnesota Vikings
Denzel Mims
WR
Baylor
26
Miami Dolphins
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
27
Seattle Seahawks
AJ Epenesa
DE
Iowa
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with Titans)
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
30
Green Bay Packers
Cole Kmet
TE
Notre Dame
31
San Francisco 49ers
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Deandre Swift
RB
Georgia
Quarterback Rankings
- Joe Burrow
- Tua Tagavailoa
- Justin Herbert
- Jordan Love
- Jake Luton
- Jalen Hurts
- Anthony Gordon
- James Morgan
- Tyler Huntley
- Jake Fromm
Running Back Rankings
- Jonathan Taylor
- Deandre Swift
- JK Dobbins
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Zack Moss
- Cam Akers
- Eno Benjamin
- A.J. Dillon
- Antonio Gibson
- Joshua Kelley
Wide Receiver Rankings
- Ceedee Lamb
- Jerry Jeudy
- Justin Jefferson
- Henry Ruggs III
- Denzel Mims
- Jalen Reagor
- Laviska Shenault
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Tee Higgins
- Chase Claypool
Offensive Tackles
- Andrew Thomas
- Jedrick Wills
- Tristan Wirfs
- Mekhi Becton
- Austin Jackson
Colorado Buffaloes Draft Projections
Laviska Shenault
Position: Wide Receiver/Offensive Weapon
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Draft Prediction: Second round
Gambler's perspective over/under 32.5
Where are some ideal landing spots?
Draft analysts breakdown Shenault on the big board
Davion Taylor
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 238 pounds
Draft Prediction: Fourth round
Ideal landing spots for Davion Taylor
Steven Montez
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 231 pounds
Draft Prediction: Sixth round
Steven Montez is rising up draft boards