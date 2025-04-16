Buffs Beat

NFL Draft Projection: Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter To Cleveland Browns Done Deal?

Colorado Buffaloes' cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some mock drafts have Hunter picked as early as No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Cory Pappas

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr., known for grading prospects and creating mock drafts for decades, has Hunter going No. 2 in his most recent mock draft.

Kiper has Hunter graded as one of the best propescts he has ever seen in his time covering the sport. 

Additionally, NFL Draft insider Todd McShay said that "everyone agrees" that the Cleveland Browns will select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick on the latest episode of his podcast.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Mel Kiper said that Travis Hunter is the highest graded player he has ever had since John Elway. Elways was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and had an illustrious career in Denver from 1983 through 1998. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP, and a two-time Super Bowl Champion. Elway is widely considered to be a top five quarterback of all-time and is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

For Hunter to be even in the same sentence as an all-time great like Elway is a compliment alone. Even though he doesn’t project him being the first overall selection, Kiper says that Hunter is his No. 1 overall prospect. 

Kiper has Hunter being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft by the Cleveland Browns. With the first pick, he has the Tennessee Titans taking Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. 

“Hunter is a special prospect in so many ways, and he’d check a big box for the Browns, mainly as a receiver…Hunter has a ‘wow’ factor to his game and he could use his speed, ball skills, instincts, and elusiveness to become an impact player right out of the gate,” Kiper says. 

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal

MORE: How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room

MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense

Not only could Hunter be an impact player on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver, he could also contribute on the defensive side as a cornerback. 

“There’s also the defensive impact of taking Hunter. (Cleveland) could use Hunter in big spots. Have to make a stop at the end of the half? I’d have him on the field,” Kiper said. “Drafting Hunter and getting him in the mix on both sides of the ball could really energize this fan base.”

Cleveland Browns Look To Bounce Back After 3-Win 2024 Season

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second hal
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a disastrous 2024 season. Cleveland had high expectations as they had just won 11 games the year prior behind a dominant defense. The went 3-14 in 2024, finishing last place in the AFC North.

Would drafting the 2024 Hesiman Trophy winner, Hunter, at No. 2 be the right pick and help start a turnaround in Cleveland? Only time well tell. There are a lot of draft predictions and scoops given out every day, but nothing is for certain until the pick is made.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football