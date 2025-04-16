NFL Draft Projection: Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter To Cleveland Browns Done Deal?
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr., known for grading prospects and creating mock drafts for decades, has Hunter going No. 2 in his most recent mock draft.
Kiper has Hunter graded as one of the best propescts he has ever seen in his time covering the sport.
Additionally, NFL Draft insider Todd McShay said that "everyone agrees" that the Cleveland Browns will select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick on the latest episode of his podcast.
Mel Kiper said that Travis Hunter is the highest graded player he has ever had since John Elway. Elways was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and had an illustrious career in Denver from 1983 through 1998. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP, and a two-time Super Bowl Champion. Elway is widely considered to be a top five quarterback of all-time and is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
For Hunter to be even in the same sentence as an all-time great like Elway is a compliment alone. Even though he doesn’t project him being the first overall selection, Kiper says that Hunter is his No. 1 overall prospect.
Kiper has Hunter being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft by the Cleveland Browns. With the first pick, he has the Tennessee Titans taking Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
“Hunter is a special prospect in so many ways, and he’d check a big box for the Browns, mainly as a receiver…Hunter has a ‘wow’ factor to his game and he could use his speed, ball skills, instincts, and elusiveness to become an impact player right out of the gate,” Kiper says.
Not only could Hunter be an impact player on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver, he could also contribute on the defensive side as a cornerback.
“There’s also the defensive impact of taking Hunter. (Cleveland) could use Hunter in big spots. Have to make a stop at the end of the half? I’d have him on the field,” Kiper said. “Drafting Hunter and getting him in the mix on both sides of the ball could really energize this fan base.”
Cleveland Browns Look To Bounce Back After 3-Win 2024 Season
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a disastrous 2024 season. Cleveland had high expectations as they had just won 11 games the year prior behind a dominant defense. The went 3-14 in 2024, finishing last place in the AFC North.
Would drafting the 2024 Hesiman Trophy winner, Hunter, at No. 2 be the right pick and help start a turnaround in Cleveland? Only time well tell. There are a lot of draft predictions and scoops given out every day, but nothing is for certain until the pick is made.