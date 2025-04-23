NFL Draft Trade, Travis Hunter Rumors: Tom Brady, Las Vegas Raiders Perfect Fit?

Buffs Beat

Former Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders in recent days. Should Hunter somehow fall after the first five picks, would the Raiders and coach Pete Carroll be a good fit for Hunter?

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes all-purpose threat Travis Hunter is just days away from becoming one of the Buffs' highest all-time NFL draft picks. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter has been projected as a wide receiver and cornerback, depending on the scouting department or draft analyst presenting their case.

Hunter has also been mocked as high as No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans and as low as seventh to the New York Jets. Realistically, Hunter should not make it out of the first picks, but should he, the Las Vegas Raiders would be an excellent landing spot for Hunter.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

With new ownership including Tom Brady, new head coach in former Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll, and new Pro-Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders couldn’t ask for a better fit than Hunter on either side of the ball. The Raiders need wide receivers and defensive backs, Hunter offers both and a star power that is currently missing from that organization on the field. In a list of ESPN best team fits, Hunter to Las Vegas was a selection. 

Reports also surfaced on Tuesday that multiple teams have expressed interest in trading up to the top picks in the draft, presumably with Hunter as the target. Maybe Las Vegas is one of those teams.

“The top wide receiver in Las Vegas is Jakobi Meyers, and he's surrounded by players with limited NFL experience or production. Hunter could be a true WR1 for new QB Geno Smith. I love his agility and sure hands,” said ESPN analyst Matt Miller of Travis Hunter’s fit with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

“One of the most unique prospects we have ever seen, Hunter has rare versatility and a legitimate path to a Pro Bowl career as either a wide receiver or a cornerback. While my personal belief is that Hunter's ceiling is highest at wideout, I'm not agonizing much over where he will eventually end up -- he will be great on either side of the ball. His ball skills and instincts are outstanding," ESPN’s big board ranking of Travis Hunter said. 

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the fi
Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the No. 1 player on the consensus big board, Hunter being selected as the sixth prospect off the board would be considered one of the biggest steals in modern draft history. With the premium on quarterbacks and offensive linemen, there’s a possibility, albeit slim, that Hunter could fall past the first few picks.

Another reason is simply wrestling with the idea of where to start, Hunter, and if he could physically hold up playing two ways. Hunter’s former coach, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, weighed in on the subject.

"You playing the NFL game, and it's much slower than the college game. The college game is no-huddle. It's tempo. We have plays after plays after plays after plays. The pro game is so darn slow. You go into the huddle, you take your time, you call another play," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said on the Dan Patrick Show. “Not only that, you can't touch them, you can't hit them in the secondary, so the risk of being injured is not as such as the college football game, the pro game protects you even more.” 

"Coach Prime" makes a valid point, as the football population had never seen a collegiate player succeed doing what Travis Hunter did on both sides of the ball. The word generational gets thrown out a lot these days, but it’s simply true in this regard for Hunter. If he’s proved the masses wrong once, who’s to say he can’t do it again in a much slower snap-to tempo like the NFL has? All in all, Hunter would be a fantastic building block for the Raiders and coach Pete Carroll.

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

