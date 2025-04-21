NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Possibilities: Saints, Steelers, Giants?
With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is about to learn his future. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed his latest intel on the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers and some possible scenarios that involve drafting Sanders. Could a team be trading up to draft Sanders?
Throughout the pre-draft process, the Saints, Steelers, and Giants have all had reported interested in Sanders, with New York reportedly having personnel at every Colorado game. According to Schefter, however, Sanders being selected by the Giants is far from certain. Is New York willing to spend the No. 3 overall pick on Sanders? The Giants signed experienced quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency.
"Even if the Giants bypass Sanders with their top pick -- and there are split opinions across the league about whether they will -- they always can attempt to trade back into Round 1 to try to land him later," wrote Schefter.
Behind New York and the third overall pick, the New Orleans Saints are the next team that have been linked to Sanders, but Schefter reported that the Saints are potentially more interested in former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Most notably, Schefter also said that New Orleans has made "exploratory calls" about potentially moving to a higher pick in the second round. If the Saints do trade some picks, will it be for Sanders or for Dart? Will Sanders be available in the second round? The third team that Schefter linked to the former Buffalo is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Sources said the Steelers had not been planning to draft a quarterback in Round 1, but they also were not expecting Sanders to fall out of top 10. Now, all options seem to be on the table, and they are preparing in case they have the option to draft Sanders," wrote Schefter.
The Steelers hosted the former Colorado quarterback for a pre-draft visit, but Pittsburgh is seemingly also exploring everything. Throughout the offseason, free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Steelers, and it appears as though Pittsburgh is waiting until after the draft before making a decision on Rodgers.
"In the eyes of some across the league, it now feels like Sanders could go as high as No. 3 to the Giants or as low as No. 21 to the Steelers -- with a team potentially trading up to a spot anywhere in the No. 4 to No. 20 range to select him. But what if Sanders slides past Pittsburgh? He could be the object of a trade up from a team such as the Giants, or he could fall to one of the top picks in Round 2," Schefter concluded.
As expected in the final days before the NFL Draft, there are many uncertainties after the first couple of picks. While Sanders could be selected in the top-three, he could also fall to a team that might be better positioned to win now.
His draft stock might be in question, but no one can deny Sanders' productivity at Colorado. In two season with the Buffaloes, he totaled 7,364 yards and 64 passing touchdowns. In his senior year, he completed 74 percent of his passes en route to winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.