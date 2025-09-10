Why Shedeur Sanders’ Call To Colorado Quarterback Ryan Staub Could Be A Big Deal
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the Houston Cougars on Friday night, and it looks like they’ll do it with a new quarterback under center. After a strong performance against Delaware, sophomore Ryan Staub is expected to replace Kaidon Salter as the starter.
Coach Deion Sanders hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, but all signs point to Staub. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported that Staub is in line to start, and since Saturday’s win over Delaware, everything has indicated the same.
Staub took full advantage of his chance against the Blue Hens, finishing with 157 yards and two touchdowns. Colorado used three quarterbacks in the game, but he was the one who really got the passing attack clicking, especially over the middle.
He spent the past two seasons learning behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who reached out after the Delaware game to offer encouragement and keep their Boulder bond strong.
“He’s talked to him as well,” Deion Sanders said. “He’s called him. First, you have to understand, Staub is a lovable dude. Everyone who has played here has reached out to him. He’s always been a standup guy.”
That respect isn’t just from former players. Inside Colorado’s locker room, teammates and coaches have rallied around Staub, praising his unselfish approach and steady demeanor.
“He’s not going to be one of those guys where another guy is starting and he’s on the bench sulking,” Sanders said. “He was giving signals last week. Going from giving signals to playing in the game — that doesn’t happen. Hats off to him, he’s the ultimate teammate.”
Now, Staub has the chance to turn that support into production on the field. With his first career start coming Friday night, all eyes will be on whether he can carry that confidence into one of Colorado’s biggest early-season tests.
Why Shedeur Sanders’ Support Matters
Sanders was a legend in Boulder during his two seasons with the Buffaloes, so much so that his jersey was retired alongside Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
The fact that Staub is getting praise from him sends a clear message: there’s belief in him. And if anyone knows whether Staub is ready, it’s Sanders, who has thrived under the spotlight before.
The endorsement carries extra weight because Staub is stepping into the same role Shedeur just left. Having the trust of someone who’s been there gives Staub confidence and tells teammates — and fans — that he’s capable of leading the offense.
In the end, Sanders’ support isn’t just a kind gesture. It’s a passing of the torch, and for Staub, that belief could turn a temporary opportunity into a breakout moment.
MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future
MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware
MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
Is It Time for Staub to Take Over as Colorado’s Starter?
With Staub starting against Houston, this could be his chance to secure the role for the rest of the season. Sanders rotated three quarterbacks against Delaware — Staub, Salter, and five-star recruit Julian Lewis — but Staub’s performance made a statement.
He’s still a sophomore, but if he continues to play well, he could solidify himself as the heir to Shedeur Sanders and give the Buffaloes the stability they need at quarterback to compete in the Big 12.
If Staub can carry the momentum from Delaware into Houston, it might finally settle the quarterback debate and give Colorado the consistency under center to make a real run this season.
What Are Realistic Expectations For Staub?
Winning the Big 12 might be a stretch for Colorado, but with Staub running the offense, they’ve got enough to stay competitive.
Salter has been up and down through his first two starts — shaky against Georgia Tech, sharper against Delaware. Staub, on the other hand, has looked steadier when he’s been on the field.
That’s exactly what Colorado needs. This offense doesn’t require a flashy dual-threat who shows up on the highlight reel every week. It needs someone who can manage the game, keep the chains moving, and put the Buffaloes in position to win.
Staub showed plenty of that against Delaware. He pushed the ball downfield when it was there, made good throws under pressure, and looked calm running the offense.
Going forward, nobody’s asking him to be perfect — just consistent. He doesn’t need to be a superstar right away, he just needs to give Colorado a steady hand at quarterback.
If he can do that, the Buffaloes will have a real shot to stay competitive in the Big 12.