Travis Hunter Reveals Toughest Team, Environment Colorado Buffaloes Faced

Former Colorado Buffaloes and current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter revealed who he thought was the toughest team he faced in college. Hunter claimed that it was the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who beat Colorado last season.

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes and current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter revealed who his toughest opponent that his Buffaloes played last season. His answer may surprise some people. Hunter said Nebraska was “definitely” their toughest opponent. 

When the two teams faced off last season, Nebraska beat Colorado 28-10. This was the second game of a home and home series for this a non-conference matchup, so the Buffaloes are not scheduled to play Nebraska this upcoming season.

The two teams also played in 2023, and Colorado as the home team got the better of Nebraska, winning by a final score of 36-14.

Travis Hunter Says Nebraska Was Toughest Opponent 

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) following the game against the Nebraska
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers faced off in an early non-conference match up last season, with the Cornhuskers coming out victorious. Travis Hunter said that Nebraska team was his toughest opponent. 

"Our toughest opponent, I ain’t going to lie…it was definitely Nebraska,” Hunter said. “Bro, that stadium was rocking."  

Colorado had by far their worst offensive performance of the whole season when they went into Nebraska’s sold out Memorial Stadium in the 28-10 loss. Colorado had a season low 10 points with 260 yards of total offense. 

For Hunter individually, he had 10 catches for 110 yards on offense. On defense, Hunter had three total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended. 

After this Week 2 defeat dropped their record to 1-1, the Buffaloes finished on fire, winning eight of their remaining 10 regular season games before losing in the Alamo Bowl to BYU. Colorado finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-4.

Can Colorado Buffaloes Get To The Big 12 Championship In 2025?

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

2025 will mark the Buffaloes second year back in the Big 12 conference after being a member of the Pac-12 from 2011 through 2023. In 2024, they ended up finishing in a four way tie at the top of the Big 12, but the tiebreakers didn’t go their way, and they finished outside of the top two needed to earn a spot in the championship game. Arizona State and Iowa State ended up being the two teams in the Big 12 championship game, with Arizona State winning in a route. 

In 2025, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes have three non-conference games against Georgia Tech, Delaware, and Wyoming. The nine remaining games will be against Big 12 opponents; Houston, BYU, TCU, Iowa State, Utah, Arizona, West Virginia, Arizona State, and Kansas State. 

A team on the schedule that stands out the most for having an atmosphere that can rival Nebraska is Utah. Colorado will travel to Utah for their game on October 25. Utah home games, especially at night, are known for being loud and tough to play in. Will the Buffaloes be able to survive the road trip?

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

