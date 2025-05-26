Travis Hunter Reveals Toughest Team, Environment Colorado Buffaloes Faced
Former Colorado Buffaloes and current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter revealed who his toughest opponent that his Buffaloes played last season. His answer may surprise some people. Hunter said Nebraska was “definitely” their toughest opponent.
When the two teams faced off last season, Nebraska beat Colorado 28-10. This was the second game of a home and home series for this a non-conference matchup, so the Buffaloes are not scheduled to play Nebraska this upcoming season.
The two teams also played in 2023, and Colorado as the home team got the better of Nebraska, winning by a final score of 36-14.
Travis Hunter Says Nebraska Was Toughest Opponent
The Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers faced off in an early non-conference match up last season, with the Cornhuskers coming out victorious. Travis Hunter said that Nebraska team was his toughest opponent.
"Our toughest opponent, I ain’t going to lie…it was definitely Nebraska,” Hunter said. “Bro, that stadium was rocking."
Colorado had by far their worst offensive performance of the whole season when they went into Nebraska’s sold out Memorial Stadium in the 28-10 loss. Colorado had a season low 10 points with 260 yards of total offense.
For Hunter individually, he had 10 catches for 110 yards on offense. On defense, Hunter had three total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
After this Week 2 defeat dropped their record to 1-1, the Buffaloes finished on fire, winning eight of their remaining 10 regular season games before losing in the Alamo Bowl to BYU. Colorado finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-4.
Can Colorado Buffaloes Get To The Big 12 Championship In 2025?
2025 will mark the Buffaloes second year back in the Big 12 conference after being a member of the Pac-12 from 2011 through 2023. In 2024, they ended up finishing in a four way tie at the top of the Big 12, but the tiebreakers didn’t go their way, and they finished outside of the top two needed to earn a spot in the championship game. Arizona State and Iowa State ended up being the two teams in the Big 12 championship game, with Arizona State winning in a route.
In 2025, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes have three non-conference games against Georgia Tech, Delaware, and Wyoming. The nine remaining games will be against Big 12 opponents; Houston, BYU, TCU, Iowa State, Utah, Arizona, West Virginia, Arizona State, and Kansas State.
A team on the schedule that stands out the most for having an atmosphere that can rival Nebraska is Utah. Colorado will travel to Utah for their game on October 25. Utah home games, especially at night, are known for being loud and tough to play in. Will the Buffaloes be able to survive the road trip?