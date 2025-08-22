Projecting Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Starters Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is just one week away, and starting lineups on both sides of the ball are quickly coming into focus.
Defensively, coach Deion Sanders and coordinator Robert Livingston are working with an experienced bunch. A rarity in college football, it's looking likely that Colorado's defensive starting lineup will be comprised entirely of upperclassmen.
Take a position-by-position look at Colorado's projected defensive starters for its season opener against Georgia Tech:
EDGE Arden Walker
One of Colorado's top leaders on defense, Arden Walker is a shoo-in to land a starting spot next Friday.
Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.
Anquin Barnes Jr. has lost about 30 pounds this offseason and is moving more efficiently ahead of his second year with the Buffs.
"He's opened up a lot of eyes," Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko said. "He's been running to the ball, he's been doing everything we ask. Watch out for Barnes this year. He's gonna put on a show for you guys."
Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
After showing flashes of elite play last season with six TFLs, Amari McNeill appears ready to fully break out in 2025.
EDGE Quency Wiggins
Quency Wiggins and Sam Okunlola are both candidates to start at one of the EDGE spots, but the former may have the edge here based on the fall camp he has put together.
Inside Linebacker Martavius French
Although a little undersized at inside linebacker, Martavius French proved effective at UTSA last season with 80 total tackles, including 17 for a loss.
Inside Linebacker Reginald Hughes
Jacksonville State transfer Reginald Hughes, who received ample praise from fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown on Thursday, had 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks last season before joining the Buffs.
"Reggie, he's the truth," Brown said of Hughes. "Coming in, he's very athletic, he's fast, gonna flock to the football."
Cornerback No.1 DJ McKinney
DJ McKinney will assume Colorado's top cornerback job, a role held by Travis Hunter the past two seasons.
Cornerback No. 2 Teon Parks
Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis revealed Thursday that Illinois State transfer Teon Parks and RJ Johnson are competing to play opposite McKinney. Johnson has taken great strides this offseason, but Parks' dominance at Illinois State last season (12 passes defended) makes him the more intriguing option.
Nickel Preston Hodge
Former Liberty transfer Preston Hodge showed plenty of good during his first season with the Buffs last year and is now motivated to take another step forward in his final run at the college level.
Safety Carter Stoutmire
Third-year Colorado defensive back Carter Stoutmire, a converted cornerback, is another defender who has taken great strides this offseason.
Safety Tawfiq Byard
Tawfiq Byard, a South Florida transfer often compared to former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, owns the football IQ and physical traits to be a leader in the secondary.