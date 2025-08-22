Buffs Beat

Projecting Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Starters Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Colorado Buffaloes' Week 1 starting lineup is coming into focus ahead of next week's 2025 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. With DJ McKinney and Arden Walker leading the charge, below are Colorado's projected defensive starters.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is just one week away, and starting lineups on both sides of the ball are quickly coming into focus.

Defensively, coach Deion Sanders and coordinator Robert Livingston are working with an experienced bunch. A rarity in college football, it's looking likely that Colorado's defensive starting lineup will be comprised entirely of upperclassmen.

Take a position-by-position look at Colorado's projected defensive starters for its season opener against Georgia Tech:

EDGE Arden Walker

Projecting Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Starters Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DJ McKinney Arden Walker Deion Sanders Football
Colorado's Arden Walker celebrates after a sack against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Colorado's top leaders on defense, Arden Walker is a shoo-in to land a starting spot next Friday.

Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.

Anquin Barnes Jr. has lost about 30 pounds this offseason and is moving more efficiently ahead of his second year with the Buffs.

"He's opened up a lot of eyes," Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko said. "He's been running to the ball, he's been doing everything we ask. Watch out for Barnes this year. He's gonna put on a show for you guys."

Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill

After showing flashes of elite play last season with six TFLs, Amari McNeill appears ready to fully break out in 2025.

EDGE Quency Wiggins

Projecting Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Starters Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DJ McKinney Arden Walker Deion Sanders Football
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) reach for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quency Wiggins and Sam Okunlola are both candidates to start at one of the EDGE spots, but the former may have the edge here based on the fall camp he has put together.

Inside Linebacker Martavius French

Although a little undersized at inside linebacker, Martavius French proved effective at UTSA last season with 80 total tackles, including 17 for a loss.

Inside Linebacker Reginald Hughes

Jacksonville State transfer Reginald Hughes, who received ample praise from fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown on Thursday, had 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks last season before joining the Buffs.

"Reggie, he's the truth," Brown said of Hughes. "Coming in, he's very athletic, he's fast, gonna flock to the football."

Cornerback No.1 DJ McKinney

Projecting Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Starters Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DJ McKinney Arden Walker Deion Sanders Football
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DJ McKinney will assume Colorado's top cornerback job, a role held by Travis Hunter the past two seasons.

Cornerback No. 2 Teon Parks

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis revealed Thursday that Illinois State transfer Teon Parks and RJ Johnson are competing to play opposite McKinney. Johnson has taken great strides this offseason, but Parks' dominance at Illinois State last season (12 passes defended) makes him the more intriguing option.

Nickel Preston Hodge

Former Liberty transfer Preston Hodge showed plenty of good during his first season with the Buffs last year and is now motivated to take another step forward in his final run at the college level.

MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver

Safety Carter Stoutmire

Projecting Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Starters Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DJ McKinney Arden Walker Deion Sanders Football
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Carter Stoutmire (23) reacts after a play against Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Third-year Colorado defensive back Carter Stoutmire, a converted cornerback, is another defender who has taken great strides this offseason.

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Tawfiq Byard, a South Florida transfer often compared to former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, owns the football IQ and physical traits to be a leader in the secondary.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football