Watch Colorado Buffaloes Freshman Make Wild Interception At Preseason Practice
Navigating only his second preseason practice at the college level, Colorado Buffaloes true freshman defensive end London Merritt made his presence known with a wild interception on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound rookie found a hole in Colorado's offensive line during an 11-on-11 rep and wisely threw his arms up to tip a pass thrown by quarterback Ryan Staub. From there, Merritt showed off his hand-eye coordination by successfully hauling in the batted ball.
Colorado defenders on the sideline went berserk for Merritt's impressive pick, running out to celebrate the true freshman's big moment.
Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media captured the interception, which can be seen below:
Merritt is a former four-star prospect from Georgia who finished his high school football career at Florida's IMG Academy, the same prestigious program that produced fellow freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson and sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. During his senior season at IMG, Merritt totaled 23 total tackles, four TFLs, 15 quarterback hurries, seven pass breakups and one sack.
Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow spoke on the early development of both Merritt and McPherson at spring camp.
"You've got London Merritt and Alex (McPherson) that are young freshmen, and they've been doing a great job just in terms of attitude and effort," Helow said. "We're just looking to grow as a unit, just getting better each and every day and developing these guys to be the best version of themselves as men and football players."
Expectations are high for Merritt entering his first college season, although the former Ohio State Buckeyes commit must compete for playing time with McPherson and returning defensive ends Keaten Wade, Quency Wiggins, Arden Walker, Brandon Davis-Swain, Tristan Marois, Nikhil Webb Walker and Samuel Okunlola. Fortunately for Merritt, coach Deion Sanders hasn't shied away from giving true freshmen immediate opportunities.
"When we grab a freshman, we expect that guy to play," Sanders said last season. "We're not looking to just redshirt you and develop you. No, no, no. We're looking for you to come in and play some football."
Seaton, wide receiver Drelon Miller, running back Micah Welch and center Cash Cleveland each played big roles last season as true freshmen. It's still early in fall camp, but if Merritt continues to impress, he could become the next rookie to shine.
MORE: Beloved Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Charlie Offerdahl Makes Difficult Career Decision
MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Told Deion Sanders Not To Visit Cleveland Browns Training Camp
MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out Fake News, Endorses Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated Writer
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Cut
Including Merritt, McPherson and five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, the Buffs have 12 class of 2025 signees navigating their first fall camp. Offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire and wide receiver Adrian Wilson were previously in the class but entered the transfer portal in April.
Colorado held its first preseason training camp practice on Tuesday and is now less than one month away from hosting the Georgie Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.