Rob Gronkowski Confident Shedeur Sanders Will Shine In First NFL Start
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend, but the bigger story might be former quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
He’s preparing for his first career start with the Cleveland Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and expectations are high. Even former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski is eager to see how Sanders performs in his debut.
Gronkowski believes Sanders will not only win on Sunday but could also lock down the starting job for the rest of the season.
“You can’t ask for a better opportunity for your first career start, and it’s coming against the Raiders, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL right now,” Gronkowski said. “I think he gets a win, and I think he stays consistent and remains the starting quarterback.”
A strong performance like that could give the Browns a spark as they try to stay in the playoff hunt. More importantly, it would show that Sanders is ready to handle the pressure of leading an NFL offense.
Why Rob Gronkowski Believes Shedeur Sanders Will The Starting Job
Sanders has waited months for this chance after slipping in the draft, and now he gets an opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level. A strong showing on Sunday could reshape the Browns’ long-term plans at the position.
Gronkowski believes Sanders has the tools to succeed and is excited to see how he handles the spotlight.
“I’ve been waiting for Shedeur Sanders to have his opportunity in the NFL,” Gronkowski said. “It was already a disaster of a game and now he has a week to prepare. He’s got a week to get a knowledge of the playbook and plays they’re going to run and design for him as well.”
With a full week of preparation, Gronkowski expects Sanders to feel far more comfortable operating the offense. He stressed that early rhythm and confidence will be key for the rookie in his first start.
“This is the week that we can judge his performance,” Gronkowski said. “I’m excited for it. This is going to be good for the NFL and it’s good for the Browns right now because they need some excitement around them and Shedeur is going to bring it.”
If Sanders performs under the bright lights, it could shift the Browns’ season and solidify him as the team’s quarterback of the future. Gronkowski sees Sunday as more than just a debut — it could be the defining moment that sets the tone for Sanders’ NFL career.
Shedeur Sanders’ First Career Start Delivers Spotlight Moment For Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has always been in the spotlight, and it’s followed his son Shedeur everywhere he’s gone. On Sunday, that won’t change, and getting to see Shedeur finally make his NFL debut had to be a special moment for the Sanders family.
It’s not just about them, though — it matters for Colorado football too.
With Jacksonville rooke and former Buffs star Travis Hunter out for the season, the fact that Shedeur got meaningful snaps is a pretty big deal. Every time he steps on the field, it’s a reminder that Boulder can be a launchpad to the next level.
That kind of attention is enormous, especially as Colorado tries to keep its momentum going and stay on people’s radar.
All eyes will be on Sanders as he steps into the spotlight with the chance to change the Browns’ season. A breakout performance would not only validate the hype but also cement his place as one of the league’s most compelling young quarterbacks.