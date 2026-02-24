Sean Payton Says He Won't Be Broncos' Play-Caller in 2026

Sean Payton has been the Broncos’ primary play-caller on offense since he took over as head coach in Denver in 2023. Now heading into his fourth season with the franchise, Payton told reporters Tuesday that he’d be giving up play-calling duties in 2026.

New offensive coordinator Davis Webb is set to take over as the primary play-caller for the Broncos this season, Payton said, adding that he would still call “some plays” for the offense.

“[Davis Webb] is extremely talented. With regards to play-calling, I think he’ll be really good at it,” said Payton, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “I would only [give up play-calling] if I felt like it would help our team. I’ll still be involved in what we do offensively ... but I do think [Webb] has a gift.”

Sean Payton makes it official: Davis Webb is the #Broncos’ play-caller. pic.twitter.com/t5F8SOnTEw — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 24, 2026

Webb received some interest as a head coach candidate this offseason, but ultimately remained in Denver after the team fired former OC Joe Lombardi. Webb, who had been the quarterbacks coach for the Broncos since 2023, was an obvious choice for the job, and in addition to his new title, Payton is also entrusting him with play-calling duties.

Webb, 31, is a former third-round pick out of California. He made two NFL appearances in his career, one for the Bills in 2021 and one for the Giants the following season. He retired after the ‘22 season in order to pursue a career as a coach, and has quickly risen the ranks.

