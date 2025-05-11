Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Funny Response To Buying Cleveland Browns Jersey Number

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a hot start at Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp. Sanders is wearing the No. 12 jersey number and was asked if he might try to buy the No. 2 jersey from wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Sanders responded in a funny way.

Bri Amaranthus

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a hot start at Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp. Sanders is showing off his accuracy, strong work ethic and silly personality so far in practice. However, one thing has changed.... His jersey number.

Sanders is wearing the No. 12 jersey number to begin his NFL journey instead of No. 2, which he's worn throughout his collegiate career. Sanders was asked if he might try to buy the No. 2 jersey from teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Sanders responded in a funny way.

Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossC
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“I’m not tryna buy anything. My signing bonus ain’t that high right now,” Sanders said with a laugh.

Selected in the fifth round (No.144 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders rookie deal will be worth$4.65 million over four years when he eventually signs.

Sanders is one of the only platers who actually took a financial hit by taking his talents to the NFL as Sanders' NIL valuation was $6.5 million last year, and included deals with Nike, Gatorade, Mercedes-Benz, Urban Outfitters and Beats by Dre.

Barring a contract extension or any other unforeseen circumstances between Cleveland and Sanders, the quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Jersey numbers are subject to change during the offseason before the beginning of the 2025 season. However, it seems that Sanders isn't too worries about playing with a new number in the NFL.

Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas C
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Sanders is now wearing the same jersey number as another famous quarterback who overcame being drafted late in the NFL Draft, seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady. Brady has become a mentor to Sanders. Now a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady texted Sanders during his unprecedented NFL Draft fall to offer words of encouragement and motivation.

Ahead of the Browns' second rookie minicamp practice on Saturday, Sanders spoke with local media members and was asked his relationship with Brady.

"My story is gonna be similar," Sanders said. "I was a late-round draft pick, but we're here now, so none of that stuff matters. It just mattered on the day, and I'm just excited to be here and ready to work."

Sanders' No. 2 jersey and star teammate Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey were retired by the Colorado Buffaloes at the annual Spring Game in April. Despite only playing two seasons in Boulder, Sanders set more than 100 school records including career passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) share a laugh on the sideline during
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) share a laugh on the sideline during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns' rookie minicamp ends on May 11 at their headquarters in Berea. The future looks bright after the first look at Sanders in his No. 12 Browns uniform, along with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who Cleveland drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland is one of the most interesting NFL offseason storylines. With Deshaun Watson sidelined by injury, 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders are all vying for the starting role. Watson could miss all of next season with the Achilles injury.

History is stacked against Sanders. Only four quarterbacks drafted in the fifth round or later have started Week 1 of their rookies season, since 1967. Sanders is taking the doubters in stride.

“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, I prove myself right. I fully have self-belief. What those people say that’s just their opinion. So, I don’t truly care, they don’t live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me,” said Sanders in his media session before the Browns' second practice. 

