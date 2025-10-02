Shedeur Sanders’ Playful Media Move Shows Deion-Like Savvy
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders stole headlines this morning. Sanders was asked about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation. It was announced that Joe Flacco would be benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Here’s what Shedeur “said” about the decision for the Browns to go with Gabriel.
Shedeur Sanders “Comments” On Browns Quarterback News
Shedeur Sanders was asked in the Browns locker room by the media about the Browns quarterback situation. Shedeur, like his dad Deion Sanders did during his playing career, had a funny moment with the media. He mouthed words like he was answering but not a word was said. Watch the exchange below.
“What do you think you have to show to the coaches to have that belief in you that you can be ready?” the reporter asked.
Sanders didn’t have any response besides nothing words that nobody could understand. Deion also posted his response to the clip on social media.
"Good 1 son," Deion posted.
Deion’s Memorable Moments with the Media
Shedeur’s dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders also had his fair share of memorable moments with the media during his illustrious career. Both as a player and now as a coach.
In “Coach Prime’s” first game as Buffaloes coach, he called his shot about two-way star Travis Hunter being the Heisman. This was also Hunter’s first game playing FBS college football.
“He (Hunter) is him. We missed him on two deep balls. He get those two deep balls and the Heisman is at his crib chilling right now. God bless.” Deion Sanders said in the halftime interview to FOX.
Hunter would go on to the Heisman trophy with Buffaloes the following season. This boldness and unfiltered takes is something Deion hasn’t shied away from since the night he was drafted into the NFL back in 1989. Here’s what Sanders said in an interview right after he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons No. 5 overall.
“Atlanta or Tampa Bay (was first preference),” Deion Sanders said. “I thought Detroit was going to take me. I would has asked for so much money they’d have had to put me on layaway.”
There’s never a dull moment with a Sanders in front of a microphone.
Cleveland Browns Bench Flacco, Starting Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns will be benching starting quarterback Joe Flacco for Gabriel this week in their game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland signed the 40-year-old Flacco this offseason and he started the Browns first four games. They went 1-3 in those games and the offense really struggled to get going.
Gabriel was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns; two rounds before they selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. It sparked a quarterback controversy in training camp for who would be the likely backup to the veteran Flacco. Gabriel won the backup job while Sanders was named the third string quarterback.
With Flacco benched, Gabriel will now get his chance. Meanwhile, Sanders will still be on the bench still awaiting his opportunity.