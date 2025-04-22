Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders To Reunite? NFL Draft Intel

The destination of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will remain unknown until he hears his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. Is there a chance down the road that Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders reunites with Shedeur at the NFL level?

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is days away from hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is still no true consensus prediction for where he will land, and ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter laid out a few potential destinations Sanders could end up going to on draft night.

Could his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, end up coaching him in the NFL in the future?

Where Will Shedeur Sanders Go On Draft Night?

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Color
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is considered to be a top three quarterback in this 2025 draft class. The only quarterback that most have over him is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who is projected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. Then Sanders is in a group with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, and a few more. 

Schefter brought up three different teams that could have their eyes on Sanders: the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants have been busy in this offseason addressing the quarterback position and signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Neither of these two veterans are a long-term solution, so drafting a quarterback at No. 3 could be in the cards. 

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 overall pick. The Saints are in a transition year with new coach Kellen Moore. New Orleans still has 34-year-old quarterback Derek Carr, who is coming off another injury riddled season. Despite this, Schefter says the word around the league is Saints aren’t inclined to take a quarterback so early.

Then there are the Steelers. Pittsburgh has the No. 21 pick in the draft and have had one of the more interesting off-seasons in the NFL. Pittsburgh is coming off another year of making the playoffs with mediocre to subpar quarterback play. They traded for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, but have still yet to fill their need at quarterback.

Coach Prime To the NFL?

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders became a trendy name when talking about NFL coaching vacancies this offseason. Deion and Colorado came to an agreement on a 5-year contract extension worth $54 million last month.

"It starts at $12 million if he leaves before December 31, 2025, then drops to $10 million if he leaves in 2026, $6 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, and $3 million in 2029," Schefter said about Sanders' buyout with Colorado.

Would an NFL team entertain the idea of reuniting Sanders with his son?

If he were to leave Colorado, he would be expected to coach Shedeur in the NFL. This of course would require the team that drafts Shedeur to part ways with their current coach before next season.

"Any other coach (besided Steelers' Mike Tomlin) who drafts Sanders better be comfortable with his standing within the organization," Schefter said. "Because if that team struggled and the fan base is calling for a coaching change, speculation will start to swirl about Sanders' father taking over."

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

