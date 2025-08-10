Shedeur Sanders Grades Himself After Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers in their preseason matchup. The former Colorado Buffaloes star played well, tossing a pair of touchdown passes in the Browns 30-10 win.
Shedeur Sanders Gives Himself C-Plus Grade For NFL Debut
In his first NFL action, Shedeur Sanders went 14/23 passing for 138 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added another 19 rushing yards on the ground.
Shedeur Sanders spoke on the field after the win with reporter Cameron Wolfe. Sanders was asked how he would grade his performance. He had a harsh grade for himself.
“I would say a C+. It’s passing because we got the win. You know that’s first and foremost and that’s extremely important,” Sanders said. "‘You know pops say ‘Take advantage of the opportunity’ and I don’t feel like I did.'”
Sanders did however add that he felt like he helped run the offense well, but acknowledged that there were things he could do better.
“I feel like I ran the offense pretty well. I feel like I got to my decisions and it’s some things that I could have done better,” Sanders said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I’m happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”
Shedeur's dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders thought his son played well and posted on social media "Yes lawd, yes!" and "Oh ya what now!"
Can Shedeur Sanders Move Up Cleveland Browns Depth Chart?
Shedeur Sanders has a lot of company in the Browns quarterback room. The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley with Sanders. This doesn't even include Deshaun Watson, who is still under contract for two more years. Watson tore his achilles last season and his return is unknown.
The Browns shocked the football world when they selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. They selected Dillon Gabriel in the thrid round and then Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. This was also off the heels of signing Joe Flacco in free agency and trading for Kenny Pickett. They added to this quarterback room during training camp when they signed Tyler Huntley.
Cleveland had multiple injuries at quarterback prior to their preseason against the Panthers. Both Gabriel and Pickett were dealing with hamstring injuries in training camp, which opened the door for Sanders and Huntley to play.
Joe Flacco looks like he will be the opening week starter, but the next couple spots are up for grabs. If Shedeur Sanders continues to play well and Gabriel and Pickett are sitting on the bench with injuries, it will be difficult for the Browns to have Sanders behind both of them on the depth chart. The next couple weeks will be critical.