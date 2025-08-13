Shedeur Sanders Suffers Injury Ahead Of Cleveland Browns' Second Preseason Game
Five days after impressing many in his NFL preseason debut, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, the former Colorado Buffaloes star injured his oblique while throwing early in the practice. Sanders didn't participate in team drills and is now questionable to play in the Browns' second preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday.
Sanders had dealt with arm soreness prior to the Browns' first preseason game but appeared healthy against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. To further complicate the Browns' quarterback situation, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett are still nursing hamstring injuries and are also questionable to play this weekend. Veteran Joe Flacco isn't expected to play regardless.
Will Shedeur Sanders Play Against The Philadelphia Eagles?
Looking to continue gaining momentum in the Browns' four-way starting quarterback competition, Sanders will certainly try and recover in time to play against the Eagles, but all signs point to Gabriel getting his first preseason start.
"The plan was always to give both of those guys (Sanders and Gabriel) a start in the preseason, so we'll see how it shakes out," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters before Wednesday's practice.
Before Sanders suffered his oblique injury, Stefanski said that if Gabriel couldn't play Saturday due to his hamstring injury, Sanders would start against the Eagles. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Gabriel remains a "good bet" to start in Philly.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Depth Chart
Despite his strong performance against the Panthers, Sanders remained at No. 4 in the Browns' unofficial quarterback depth chart ahead of their second preseason game against the Eagles.
1. Joe Flacco
2. Kenny Pickett
3. Dillon Gabriel
4. Shedeur Sanders
5. Tyler Huntley
Deshaun Watson is also in the room as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury suffered last season.
Stuck in a crowded and often confusing quarterback competition, Sanders remains focused on controlling what he can control and maintaining a positive mindset.
"I noticed a lot of people count on me to succeed," Sanders told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe after his preseason debut against the Panthers. "I just got to make sure I stay positive and stay everything throughout whatever's going on. Because it truly don't matter because you got a lot of people that believe in you. It's a lot of No. 12 jerseys out here still, and it's amazing... I'm just thankful for it."
With Sanders, Gabriel and Pickett all questionable to play, the Browns will face the Eagles on Saturday at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET). The game will be televised on the NFL Network.