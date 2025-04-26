Shedeur Sanders Prank Callers Revealed: Potential Consequences?
As the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft wore on, Colorado Buffaloes former quarterback Shedeur Sanders' long wait for a call from an NFL team finally came — or so it seemed. What Sanders believed to be a call from New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis turned out to be a prank, one that has since sparked outrage among fans and onlookers on social media.
The call, captured on a livestream via Twitch and circulated widely, appeared convincing enough to momentarily fool Sanders and those gathered with him in Texas. For what was supposed to be a celebratory weekend. Sanders was seen smiling, seemingly believing that his NFL dream was about to become reality — only for the call to collapse into confusion and disappointment when it became clear it was not legitimate.
“But you’re gonna have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that," the caller said before hanging up.
By Saturday morning, the individuals responsible for the hoax had seemingly outed themselves online. Clips posted on social media showed a group of young men — one wearing an Ole Miss sweatshirt and appearing to be inside a college dorm room — making the alleged call. Boasting about the prank, the other callers laughed in the background as they impersonated Loomis and staged the fake draft call.
While some users online viewed the prank as immature or insensitive, others pointed to the serious nature of the offense. Falsely impersonating an NFL executive, particularly during one of the most important events in a player's career, could open the door to real consequences. According to multiple reports, the NFL has already been made aware of the incident.
The situation also raises an intriguing question: how did they get Sanders' number?
"Nobody got that number but coaches, strictly for that reason," Sanders said later in the day via Well Off Media, operated by his brother Deion Sanders Jr.
He elaborated during a later livestream with his brother and former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders.
"That was a specific phone number, not in my name, not in anything," he said.
Despite the situation, Sanders remained positive — and ultimately, his patience paid off.
MORE: Nick Saban On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide: 'I Feel Bad For Shedeur'
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Prank Call From Pretend NFL Team During Draft Fall: 'Why Get Mad?'
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Addresses 'Unfair' Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall, Controversy
MORE: Deion Sanders Amazed At Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall Controversy: 'This The Devil'
On Saturday, during Day 3 of the draft, Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round. While it was a far cry from the first-round projections many analysts had for him at the start of the process, Sanders’ dream of reaching the NFL is now officially a reality.
For Sanders, the prank could have been a humiliating moment. Instead, he handled it with a composed and steady demeanor.
In a video shared by Well Off Media, Sanders addressed the situation with friends and family, showing little outward frustration.
"Why get mad?" Sanders said. "They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it, but I ain't trippin'."
His response has drawn praise from fans and media figures alike, who have highlighted his maturity amid a difficult and emotional draft experience.
While being pranked during the draft process is a first, it added another layer to an already complicated weekend for Sanders.
Throughout the draft, Sanders' unexpected slide had been a major talking point, with many analysts maintaining their belief that he has the skill set to succeed at the next level. The prank, while cruel, has not shifted that perception — and may have only added to the size of the chip on Sanders shoulder.
Now, as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Sanders’ next chapter officially begins — with a fresh opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.
And for the pranksters, the story may be far from over — with the consequences just beginning.