Shedeur Sanders Recaps First Stretch Of Cleveland Browns Training Camp Practices: 'Greatness'
Highlighted by an exceptional showing on Saturday, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a strong start amid his first NFL training camp.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star has completed 20-of-31 passes for three touchdowns in team drills through four practices (per ESPN Cleveland) and appears to be making ground in the Browns' four-man quarterback competition. Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, is currently battling third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting job under center.
After throwing three touchdowns on Saturday, Sanders opened up on what he has seen from the Browns early in training camp.
"I'm seeing greatness," Sanders said in a post-practice interview. "There's a lot of great players we have on the team. The O-line, everybody's doing their job. The coaches are doing everything they're supposed to do."
The interviewer then asked Sanders if practice has reached "legendary" status, a nod to the rookie quarterback's signature phrase. Humbly, Sanders admitted work is still needed to reach the next level.
"It's not legendary yet," Sanders said. "It's not there yet. We're working to get that way."
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, hasn't had an entirely smooth transition to the NFL. A former projected first-round draft pick, Shedeur fell to the fifth round and now must beat out three other quarterbacks for Cleveland's starting job. Fortunately for Shedeur, he has handled himself well with the media and has seemingly performed well in practice.
"The transition's been cool," Shedeur Sanders said. "There's, of course, ups and downs and everything, but I feel like once you switch your mentality to you can do anything in life, then you see the brighter things."
Sanders spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, throwing for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while helping lead a program turnaround. While he first must beat out Gabriel, Flacco and Pickett, Sander is looking to lead another turnaround with the Browns, who won three games last season under coach Kevin Stefanski.
Keeping things simple and staying within himself will be key for Sanders to find success early in his NFL career.
"I'm just bringing myself," Sanders said. "That's who I was at Colorado, that's who I was growing up, so I can't really change myself as a person."
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats Through Four Training Camp Practices
According to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker, Sanders has thrown the fewest passes in team drills so far but is tied with Pickett for the most touchdowns. The Browns will hold their next training camp practice on Monday.
Dillon Gabriel: 25-38, 2 TD, 0 INT
Shedeur Sanders: 20-31, 3 TD, 0 INT
Joe Flacco: 17-34, 0 TD, 0 INT
Kenny Pickett: 23-34, 3 TD, 1 INT
To be clear, training camp stats don't hold much real value considering team drills are often scripted. Still, Sanders appears to be holding his own based on the reports and highlights coming out of Ohio.