Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Recaps First Stretch Of Cleveland Browns Training Camp Practices: 'Greatness'

It's not "legendary" yet, but rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is seeing "greatness" from the Cleveland Browns early in training camp. Sanders himself will have to be great to earn the Browns' starting quarterback job over Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Jack Carlough

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to a fan during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to a fan during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Highlighted by an exceptional showing on Saturday, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is off to a strong start amid his first NFL training camp.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star has completed 20-of-31 passes for three touchdowns in team drills through four practices (per ESPN Cleveland) and appears to be making ground in the Browns' four-man quarterback competition. Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, is currently battling third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting job under center.

After throwing three touchdowns on Saturday, Sanders opened up on what he has seen from the Browns early in training camp.

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"I'm seeing greatness," Sanders said in a post-practice interview. "There's a lot of great players we have on the team. The O-line, everybody's doing their job. The coaches are doing everything they're supposed to do."

The interviewer then asked Sanders if practice has reached "legendary" status, a nod to the rookie quarterback's signature phrase. Humbly, Sanders admitted work is still needed to reach the next level.

"It's not legendary yet," Sanders said. "It's not there yet. We're working to get that way."

Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, hasn't had an entirely smooth transition to the NFL. A former projected first-round draft pick, Shedeur fell to the fifth round and now must beat out three other quarterbacks for Cleveland's starting job. Fortunately for Shedeur, he has handled himself well with the media and has seemingly performed well in practice.

"The transition's been cool," Shedeur Sanders said. "There's, of course, ups and downs and everything, but I feel like once you switch your mentality to you can do anything in life, then you see the brighter things."

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, throwing for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while helping lead a program turnaround. While he first must beat out Gabriel, Flacco and Pickett, Sander is looking to lead another turnaround with the Browns, who won three games last season under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Keeping things simple and staying within himself will be key for Sanders to find success early in his NFL career.

"I'm just bringing myself," Sanders said. "That's who I was at Colorado, that's who I was growing up, so I can't really change myself as a person."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes around during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats Through Four Training Camp Practices

According to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker, Sanders has thrown the fewest passes in team drills so far but is tied with Pickett for the most touchdowns. The Browns will hold their next training camp practice on Monday.

Dillon Gabriel: 25-38, 2 TD, 0 INT

Shedeur Sanders: 20-31, 3 TD, 0 INT

Joe Flacco: 17-34, 0 TD, 0 INT

Kenny Pickett: 23-34, 3 TD, 1 INT

To be clear, training camp stats don't hold much real value considering team drills are often scripted. Still, Sanders appears to be holding his own based on the reports and highlights coming out of Ohio.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

