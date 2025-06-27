Elite 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan To Commit To Colorado Buffaloes Over Alabama?
Five-star wide receiver recruit Cederian Morgan will announce his commitment decision on July 2. The Colorado Buffaloes are gaining steam with the recruiting class of 2026 and Morgan is one of their top targets.
Morgan is the No. 11 recruit in the Nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player from Alabama, per 247Sports. He is one of the top available prospects who will be making his commitment decision shortly. Morgan will be deciding between the Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs.
Clemson was among the final six, but Morgan confirmed at the OT7 Finals that Clemson is off of his list. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be a tough competitor for the Buffaloes to land the five-star recruit. Morgan is an Alabama native, and the Crimson Tide has a winning program and a history of producing top receivers. Even with the new staff, Alabama stands out to the five-star recruit. Alabama is the one to beat as Morgan's commitment date nears.
Morgan had an official visit with the Buffaloes in May, keeping the team high on his list. While the five-star recruit has five schools to choose between, Colorado is in good standing with Morgan.
Morgan spoke to 247Sports during the OT7 Finals about why each of his top five schools stands out to him. One aspect of the program that stands out to Morgan is Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
“Just how Coach Prime carries himself and you know, the way he carries his team and the standard that he set that is like great to me,” Morgan said. “I feel like he is building a very special program.”
Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and helped turn a one-win program into a winning team. The Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. Sanders being a high-profile NFL Hall of Famer played a role in bringing in top players through the portal and recruiting.
The Buffaloes had one first-round pick pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. With the recent evidence Colorado can get players into the NFL, it becomes an even more enticing destination for recruits.
If Morgan were to commit to the Buffaloes, the five-star recruit would likely have a path to play as a true freshman. Sanders’ recruiting strategy is to bring in fewer recruits but give them a chance to play in year one.
By Morgan’s true freshman season in 2026, quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback. Lewis is a four-star recruit from the class of 2025. While he may not start at the beginning of the 2025 season, he is expected to earn reps and develop before taking over the offense.
On Morgan's most recent visit with the Buffaloes, he got to meet Lewis and spoke to him the most out of all the players there. Lewis and Morgan could build a strong connection that would make the Colorado Buffaloes a top team offensively.
"That will be my quarterback. We chopped it up a bunch and if I did decide to go there we already have that chemistry," Morgan told On3.
The Buffaloes have received just four commitments for the class of 2026. The class features four-star safety Preston Ashley, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, three-star edge rusher Domata Peko Jr., and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.
The class is ranked last in the Big 12, but a commitment from Morgan would cause the Buffaloes to soar in the conference rankings. Morgan will announce his decision on July 2, and his commitment would not only help the recruiting class rise in the rankings, but he could also help Colorado become a College Football Playoff contender.