Why Colorado Must Impress In Visit With 4-Star Transfer DeAndre Moore Jr.

Only a few days into the lone transfer portal window of the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes are trending well with a four-star wide receiver.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported Saturday that former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has locked in visits to Ohio State (Jan. 4-5), Louisville (Jan. 5-6) and Colorado (Jan. 6-7). Moore is fresh off a 532-yard receiving season at Texas and has already visited the Kentucky Wildcats as a transfer target.

Colorado has already landed two transfer portal wide receivers in Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State), but both are 5-foot-9 and likely to be utilized more out of the slot. At 6-foot and 192 pounds, Moore would give the Buffs a more legitimate outside receiving threat to replace Omarion Miller.

For the benefit of quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Colorado must impress Moore during his trip to Boulder this week, as the junior doesn't lack Power Four interest.

Colorado likely won't be able to compete with Ohio State when it comes to contract negotiations, but the Buffs can give Moore an opportunity to star next season. Miller and Sincere Brown are gone, and only Joseph Williams returns as an impactful wide receiver from this past season.

DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Production at Texas

Moore has spent his entire three-year college career in Austin, playing in 35 gams with 16 starts.

As a junior this past season, the former four-star prospect caught 38 passes for a career-high 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He was just as productive the year prior, hauling in 39 passes for 456 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Now in the transfer portal, Moore is the No. 3 available wide receiver (just behind Miller) in 247Sports' rankings.

According to On3's Greg Biggins, Colorado could be in the early lead for Moore's commitment.

“He’s hearing from a host of schools from coast to coast but the school we’re hearing has the most buzz right now is Colorado," Biggins wrote.

Colorado Buffaloes' Early Transfer Portal Commits

As of this writing, Colorado has gained six transfer portal commitments, primarily from lower-level Division I schools. Moore would instantly boost the class from a rankings perspective, although coach Deion Sanders and his staff are more concerned about potential fits.

Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)

Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)

EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)

Including a few walk-ons, Colorado has lost 30 players to the transfer portal, which closes Jan. 16. Most of the Buffs' biggest losses have come on the defensive side of the ball, but Marion and Lewis are also in need of significant help offensively.