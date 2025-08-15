Buffs Beat

Five Things We've Learned From Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp So Far: Biggest Changes, Leaders

A few things have become clear amid coach Deion Sanders' third fall camp leading the Colorado Buffaloes. Most notably, running the football has been a greater priority, and the starting quarterback battle between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter is nearing resolution.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Only two weeks separate the Colorado Buffaloes from their season opener, and while much remains unknown, a few things have become abundantly clear as fall camp winds down.

Coach Deion Sanders believes his 2025 squad will "win differently" compared to his previous two teams, which were led by the talents of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Buffs are now improved in the trenches and expected to play a different style of football this fall.

Below are five things we've learned from Colorado's fall camp so far:

Run Game Focus

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from fall camp thus far, coaches and players have made clear that Colorado will pound the rock more this season. Leading the charge are returning running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word) and Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina).

Those four will benefit from an improved offensive line and a coaching staff that appears committed to running the ball.

"The commitment that we have to the running game this year, you can't sit back and just wait for somebody to magically drive us down the field. That's not going to happen," Deion Sanders said. "We're going to run the darn football and we're going to be tremendously physical."

Starting Quarterback Frontrunner

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

All signs point to veteran Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter winning the starting quarterback battle over freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub. While Lewis has impressed many during fall camp, Salter's vast experience at the college level makes him a clear choice to start under center.

"The kid is going to cause havoc," Deion Sanders said of Salter. "I'm just telling you, it's going to be a totally different type of offense from what you've seen us do in the past."

Linemen Leaders

Outside of Salter, Colorado's biggest leaders are seemingly found on the offensive and defensive lines. Sophomore Jordan Seaton has become a more vocal leader on the offensive line, and legacy Buff Arden Walker is putting his stamp on the team as a defensive end.

"Black and gold runs in my veins, and obviously, the impact that my father had on me," Walker said. "He's been a coach forever for me as well, so I think some of these leadership roles and the aspects he's preached to me my whole life, I feel like now it's really on display and being able to help my guys."

Breakout Players

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the defensive end, tackles Amari McNeill and Anquin Barnes Jr. both appear headed toward true breakout seasons based on coaches' testimonies and highlights from fall camp.

The same can be said for wide receiver Omarion Miller, who has shown flashes in the past two years, on the offensive side. Now healthy, Miller is having a stellar fall camp heading into his third season with the Buffs.

New-Look Defense

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado's changes on the offensive end have received most of the attention in fall camp, but the Buffs' defense is also expected to look considerably different. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston lost several starters from last year's team, including Hunter and both inside linebackers, and is now in the process of adapting.

“We’ll do some things defensively that are drastically different from what we did last year, a little bit more of the NFL stuff,” Livingston said. “It’s our job as coaches to take our best players and put them in a position to be successful, so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

