Five Things We've Learned From Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp So Far: Biggest Changes, Leaders
Only two weeks separate the Colorado Buffaloes from their season opener, and while much remains unknown, a few things have become abundantly clear as fall camp winds down.
Coach Deion Sanders believes his 2025 squad will "win differently" compared to his previous two teams, which were led by the talents of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Buffs are now improved in the trenches and expected to play a different style of football this fall.
Below are five things we've learned from Colorado's fall camp so far:
Run Game Focus
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from fall camp thus far, coaches and players have made clear that Colorado will pound the rock more this season. Leading the charge are returning running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word) and Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina).
Those four will benefit from an improved offensive line and a coaching staff that appears committed to running the ball.
"The commitment that we have to the running game this year, you can't sit back and just wait for somebody to magically drive us down the field. That's not going to happen," Deion Sanders said. "We're going to run the darn football and we're going to be tremendously physical."
Starting Quarterback Frontrunner
All signs point to veteran Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter winning the starting quarterback battle over freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub. While Lewis has impressed many during fall camp, Salter's vast experience at the college level makes him a clear choice to start under center.
"The kid is going to cause havoc," Deion Sanders said of Salter. "I'm just telling you, it's going to be a totally different type of offense from what you've seen us do in the past."
Linemen Leaders
Outside of Salter, Colorado's biggest leaders are seemingly found on the offensive and defensive lines. Sophomore Jordan Seaton has become a more vocal leader on the offensive line, and legacy Buff Arden Walker is putting his stamp on the team as a defensive end.
"Black and gold runs in my veins, and obviously, the impact that my father had on me," Walker said. "He's been a coach forever for me as well, so I think some of these leadership roles and the aspects he's preached to me my whole life, I feel like now it's really on display and being able to help my guys."
Breakout Players
On the defensive end, tackles Amari McNeill and Anquin Barnes Jr. both appear headed toward true breakout seasons based on coaches' testimonies and highlights from fall camp.
The same can be said for wide receiver Omarion Miller, who has shown flashes in the past two years, on the offensive side. Now healthy, Miller is having a stellar fall camp heading into his third season with the Buffs.
New-Look Defense
Colorado's changes on the offensive end have received most of the attention in fall camp, but the Buffs' defense is also expected to look considerably different. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston lost several starters from last year's team, including Hunter and both inside linebackers, and is now in the process of adapting.
“We’ll do some things defensively that are drastically different from what we did last year, a little bit more of the NFL stuff,” Livingston said. “It’s our job as coaches to take our best players and put them in a position to be successful, so that’s what we’ll try to do.”