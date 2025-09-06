Three Colorado Buffaloes Poised To Rebound Against Delaware: Kaidon Salter, Joseph Williams
While Friday's matchup against Georgia Tech could still have ended in victory, the Colorado Buffaloes showed many blemishes.
Coaching was included, as Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shumur took heat for decision-making throughout a 27-20 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Inklings of a Big 12 contender were occasionally handicapped by conservative offense and poor clock management.
While the roster had no lack of effort and flashed plenty of promise, several weak points were revealed that Colorado must remedy as the stakes rise.
Next, the Buffaloes battle the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, a freshly minted FBS program with nothing to lose. A loss would mean dire consequences for a Buffs side already grappling with the losses of Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Who's in most need of a bounce-back performance on Saturday?
Kaidon Salter, Quarterback
It wasn't a dud of a debut for the Liberty Flames transfer, but it wasn't glamorous either. Salter struggled to piece together drives and was often discombobulated against Georgia Tech's sturdy secondary.
Former five-star freshman Julian Lewis will play in spurts against Delaware, per "Coach Prime," already dialing up the stove on Salter's starting spot. Additionally, Shurmur's scheme may cater more to Lewis's strengths.
While Shedeur Sanders's consistent excellence spoiled Colorado fans, faith restoration is needed, especially considering the competition. If Salter can trust his receiver corps on downfield gains and seek out more home-run hits with his legs, the Buffs could reciprocate tenfold.
Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver
Salter's confidence and Shurmur's play-calling ring around the rosie with how Williams can heighten Colorado's offensive potential. There was a significant lack of medium and deep passes, but when the wideouts had chances, they took clear advantage of them.
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane transfer looked to become a top target for the Buffaloes this fall, but came away with just one catch for 10 yards last Friday. He didn't have his number called until the fourth quarter despite regularly running routes.
He and the rest of his talented receiving confidants can't burn many more empty calories for Colorado to beat Delaware. With Omarion Miller likely sidelined, there's never been a better time for Williams to emerge as a vital component of the Buffs' future.
Preston Hodge, Cornerback
Hodge earned the "L" patch as a leader for Colorado's 2025 season, but he had an uncharacteristically amateur evening against Georgia Tech. The hard-nosed nickelback was often chasing down Yellow Jackets, with five tackles but without his usual impact.
As Delaware presents a more pass-heavy spread approach, Hodge could be the Buffs' defensive X-factor. His experience should force Blue Hens quarterback Nick Minicucci's passes elsewhere, especially toward the still up-for-grabs outside corner spot opposite Colorado defensive back DJ McKinney.
However, the Buffs could counter with more zone coverage, another strength of Hodge's arsenal. If he can help tighten the skies and force Delaware out of its comfort zone, it would bode extremely well for a defense that struggled with communication last week and is now searching for answers and leadership.