Buffs Beat

Three Keys To A Colorado Buffaloes' Victory Over Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes' Big 12 opener is coming up fast, and coach Deion Sanders' group must be ready to buckle down. Quarterback Ryan Staub will reportedly get the start, but will he be the only signal caller to see the field against the Houston Cougars?

Harrison Simeon

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday is the Colorado Buffaloes' barometer.

Coach Deion Sanders is up for his second Big 12 opener with the Buffs (1-1), and this year's could show much of what his team is capable of. The Houston Cougars anxiously await a short week, a Texas duel set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Cougars coach Willie Fritz has renewed optimism in the program, leading Houston to two dominant wins to open the regular season. A new sheriff is in town under center, as quarterback Conner Weigman transferred in following three up-and-down years with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field.
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

An intense battle appears likely, as Colorado hits the road desperate for a thorough win. A strong victory could catapult the Buffaloes toward another year of conference prominence. However, a loss would intensify their whirlpool of uncertainties before Big 12 play truly kicks into gear later this month.

Muscle Up

Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Houston presents a balanced offense, but its preference is the ground. Rice Owls transfer running back Dean Connors has made a major first impression, compiling 132 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries against his former team last Saturday.

His 6.5 yards per carry is another astute test for Colorado's run defense, a unit that's already given up 404 rushing yards through two games. The Buffs' front seven will also be undermanned, as defensive linemen Samuel Okunlola and Gavriel Lightfoot have been ruled out. Defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis is doubtful as well.

Colorado's defensive trenches can't forget about Weigman either, as he's shown creativity and production with his legs. The Buffaloes must pin their ears back and wrap up on early downs, or risk yet another foe's assertion of its will.

MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play

MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact

MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition

MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery

Salter On Standby

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a breakout performance that got the world talking last Saturday, third-string quarterback Ryan Staub is reportedly set to start against Houston. He played for just four drives of Colorado's win over the Delaware Blue Hens, but his energy was infectious.

While it makes sense to keep feeding the hot hand, especially for someone with as little on tape as Staub, Colorado can't risk another revolving door week at quarterback.

Senior Kaidon Salter was just starting to flow into the Buffs' scheme. His experience could translate better than Staub's did against a borderline FCS team in Delaware.

If Staub succeeds once more, then you stick with him, but keep Salter ready. Staub should remain on a tight leash against a team with as strong a defense as the Cougars.

Keep It Clean

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) passes the ball against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) passes the ball against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Houston's defense has looked powerful thus far, allowing just nine points (no touchdowns) and forcing four turnovers through two contests. If Staub indeed starts, he must conduct the offense with precision, timing and diligence.

The good news is the Buffaloes haven't turned the ball over this season. The bad news is that likely means they're due. Staub's more aggressive style could come with its fair share of turnover-worthy throws, but if the run game can excel, it could set up those shots for more ideal circumstances.

Colorado's plan should revolve around balance and discipline, as Houston's group is just as hungry to prove itself as a factor in the Big 12.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football