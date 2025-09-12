Three Keys To A Colorado Buffaloes' Victory Over Houston
Friday is the Colorado Buffaloes' barometer.
Coach Deion Sanders is up for his second Big 12 opener with the Buffs (1-1), and this year's could show much of what his team is capable of. The Houston Cougars anxiously await a short week, a Texas duel set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Cougars coach Willie Fritz has renewed optimism in the program, leading Houston to two dominant wins to open the regular season. A new sheriff is in town under center, as quarterback Conner Weigman transferred in following three up-and-down years with the Texas A&M Aggies.
An intense battle appears likely, as Colorado hits the road desperate for a thorough win. A strong victory could catapult the Buffaloes toward another year of conference prominence. However, a loss would intensify their whirlpool of uncertainties before Big 12 play truly kicks into gear later this month.
Muscle Up
Houston presents a balanced offense, but its preference is the ground. Rice Owls transfer running back Dean Connors has made a major first impression, compiling 132 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries against his former team last Saturday.
His 6.5 yards per carry is another astute test for Colorado's run defense, a unit that's already given up 404 rushing yards through two games. The Buffs' front seven will also be undermanned, as defensive linemen Samuel Okunlola and Gavriel Lightfoot have been ruled out. Defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis is doubtful as well.
Colorado's defensive trenches can't forget about Weigman either, as he's shown creativity and production with his legs. The Buffaloes must pin their ears back and wrap up on early downs, or risk yet another foe's assertion of its will.
MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play
MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact
MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery
Salter On Standby
After a breakout performance that got the world talking last Saturday, third-string quarterback Ryan Staub is reportedly set to start against Houston. He played for just four drives of Colorado's win over the Delaware Blue Hens, but his energy was infectious.
While it makes sense to keep feeding the hot hand, especially for someone with as little on tape as Staub, Colorado can't risk another revolving door week at quarterback.
Senior Kaidon Salter was just starting to flow into the Buffs' scheme. His experience could translate better than Staub's did against a borderline FCS team in Delaware.
If Staub succeeds once more, then you stick with him, but keep Salter ready. Staub should remain on a tight leash against a team with as strong a defense as the Cougars.
Keep It Clean
Houston's defense has looked powerful thus far, allowing just nine points (no touchdowns) and forcing four turnovers through two contests. If Staub indeed starts, he must conduct the offense with precision, timing and diligence.
The good news is the Buffaloes haven't turned the ball over this season. The bad news is that likely means they're due. Staub's more aggressive style could come with its fair share of turnover-worthy throws, but if the run game can excel, it could set up those shots for more ideal circumstances.
Colorado's plan should revolve around balance and discipline, as Houston's group is just as hungry to prove itself as a factor in the Big 12.