Three Reasons Shedeur Sanders Deserves A Chance To Start In Cleveland
Not only has former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders begun his NFL journey facing an uphill battle, but his chances of making his debut are diminishing each day.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t indicated that Sanders will see the field anytime soon, as the team appears fully committed to former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Sanders has done everything right since being drafted — now he simply needs an opportunity.
The real question is whether that opportunity will ever come? Sanders fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft after initially being viewed as a first-round pick. Even more concerning, he started the season as the emergency quarterback behind Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco.
Sanders had a strong college career at Colorado, where his jersey was retired at Folsom Field alongside Travis Hunter's. Both players made a big impact in Boulder, but Hunter has made the most of his early chances.
Now, Sanders is waiting for his opportunity to show what he can do in Stefanski’s offense.
For the time being, Sanders waits patiently for an opportunity that will never arise — but it ought to. His ability, his leadership, and his presence in high-pressure situations are too precious to leave idle. Before long, the Browns will see that providing Sanders with an opportunity is not only an option, but it's the right thing to do.
The Browns Have Never Gotten The Quarterback Decision Right
The Browns still haven’t found their franchise quarterback, and none have been able to handle the challenges of playing in Cleveland. From Johnny Manziel to Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson, the story’s been the same.
Nobody has lived up to the moment, but if anyone is built for it, it’s Sanders.
No player has faced more adversity and pressure than Sanders as a quarterback. The stress of performing in the Big 12 on the national stage, while playing for a high-profile father like Deion Sanders, only added to it.
Maybe that’s what makes Sanders different.
He’s been through the spotlight, the criticism, and the constant pressure — and he’s still standing tall. Cleveland’s been waiting for a quarterback who can handle the noise. Sanders just might be the one who finally does.
MORE: What Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Said About Deion Sanders And Colorado
MORE: Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders With Looming Deadline
MORE: Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Amid Low Point
Dillon Gabriel Isn’t The Long-Term Solution For The Cleveland Browns
Gabriel could have been picked in the third round, two rounds ahead of Sanders, but that does not make Gabriel the better quarterback. Gabriel has started several games, and the Browns' offense has not improved since they traded Flacco.
He's completing with less than 60 percent of his throws and has a quarterback rating of 25.8, which is last in the NFL. He's also averaging only 4.9 yards per pass and not taking shots downfield, despite having receivers like Jerry Jeudy, Quinshon Judkins, and David Njoku to throw the ball to.
Sanders has proven to do more with less, and at least deserves a shot since Gabriel hasn’t done enough to keep the job in a lost season for a 2-6 Browns squad.
The Browns have nothing to lose by giving Sanders a shot. Gabriel’s had his chance, and now it’s time to see what Sanders can do. If Cleveland wants to know if he’s their future quarterback, now’s the time to find out.
Sanders' Wins at Colorado
As the Browns sit with a 2-6 record, the team has nothing to lose if Sanders starts. The former Colorado quarterback led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in his second year with the program with an offense that averaged nearly 33 points per game. His record-setting accuracy won games for a program that won one game before Sanders arrived.
He's also proven his ability to handle adversity as the Buffs lost eight games in Sanders' first year at Colorado. Sanders rebounded with leading the Big 12 in passing yards (4,134) and touchdowns (37), and completion percentage (74.0)
If Sanders starts and performs well, Cleveland might have finally found a quarterback to build around. If he flames out, the Browns will have a top-five NFL Draft pick and be in a position to select either Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Alabama’s Ty Simpson.
Either way, the Browns could be in a position for a long-term solution at quarterback. Starting Sanders isn’t about saving the season — it’s about finding out what’s next.