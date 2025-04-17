New York Giants General Manager Feels Travis Hunter Can Play Offense, Defense In NFL
Colorado Buffaloes’ cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is projected as a top five pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The discussion around Hunter as draft day gets closer and closer has not just revolved around which team will end up selecting him. A big question is if he will play both offense and defense like he did in college.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed at his press conference on Wednesday if he would allow Hunter to play both sides of the ball. The Giants currently have the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Giants’ General Manager Believes Hunter Can Be Two-Way NFL Player
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked if the Giants would let Hunter play offense and defense if they ended up drafting him.
“It’s unique that he has the ball skills, the route ability, and then also the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don’t see that very often,” Schoen said. “This guy can do it all…It’d be hard to keep him off the field, and he’s motivated to play both ways.”
There are benefits and disadvantages to having a player both sides of the ball. A benefit is a team essentially getting two players in one. The downside to that? An injury to that player is an injury to “both players.”
“You’re always worried about the length of the season at the NFL, 17 games, and training camp. If he gets hurt doing something that he’s not doing full-time, you’re going to kick yourself,” Schoen said. “But, he’s a unique athlete that I think will be able to do both.”
For Hunter, he has made it clear he wants to play on both sides of the ball. Hunter spoke to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports on if a team that drafted him didn’t let him be a two-way player.
“Never playing football again,” Hunter said. “I’ve been doing it (Playing Offense and Defense) my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball.”
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Transfer Portal Standout From Missouri Tigers
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Concrete Answer On Nico Iamaleava, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Travis Hunter's 2024 Heisman Stats
Travis Hunter dominated both sides of the ball in college. In his Heisman Trophy winning season in 2024, Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions with 96 and receiving touchdowns with 15. He also had 1,258 receiving yards. That was just half of what he brought to the table.
On defense Hunter was a shutdown cornerback. He had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Travis Hunter is projected to be selected early in the first round, even as soon as No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns. It will be interesting to see how Hunter adjusts to playing at the NFL level, attempting to be a rare two-way player.