Travis Hunter Starting Work On Defense Per Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Liam Coen
When Travis Hunter lined up at cornerback with the Colorado Buffaloes, his side of the field was not for sale.
The Heisman Trophy winner doled out seatbelt citations throughout his time in Boulder, strapping up wideouts with graceful disruption and unearthly awareness. Last week, his time at defensive back in the NFL began.
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen said that Hunter started working with the team's fellow corners last Wednesday. Previously, he had focused solely on wide receiver drills.
"It was good. He's still learning," Coen told reporters Tuesday. "It wasn't a ton of 11-on-11, 7-on-[7], it was more fundamentals, techniques, communication. That was what that last Wednesday was, and he's been learning with those guys and meeting with them as he's needed to."
Hunter's blueprint for a Hall of Fame NFL career involves week-in and week-out excellence at both wide receiver and cornerback. While he impressed at receiver during the Jaguars' rookie minicamp, many have expressed doubt about the consistency Hunter can perform on both offense and defense.
Part of this doubt stems from the fact that Hunter's double duty will not allow him to attend daily offensive and defensive meetings. Hunter had the talent gap to dominate with Colorado, minimally getting involved in mid-week game plans, but the NFL will not allow such preparation, especially at two different positions.
Jacksonville's plan for Hunter has started as expected. Initially, he's ramped up his receiver skills, mostly about learning the playbook and developing chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Now, Hunter dipping his toe in at cornerback allows him to adjust to pro-style schemes and archetypes early in the offseason.
Hunter will likely start in the Jags' secondary, one of the NFL's worst in 2024. Tyson Campbell has proven talent but was inconsistent after signing a four-year, $76 million contract last summer. He's due for a $24 million salary cap hit in 2027 and 2028, so if he can't bounce back this fall, Hunter could come into his own as the lead cornerback.
Many expect Hunter to eventually stick with a position as his NFL career and body endure wear and tear. Cornerback could be the wiser of the two he'll play, as he'll avoid injuries more, yet still have a great impact on the flow of games.
Still, Hunter is too talented not to have lined up on offense with games on the line. Would an NFL team like the Jaguars, desperate for explosiveness, be willing to have Hunter sit and watch a crucial fourth down due to injury risk?
This situation is incomparable to any seen in recent NFL history. Several parallels can be made across sports to baseball, where Shohei Ohtani has become an all-time two-way player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani has not pitched since 2023 due to injury, as could be the case for Hunter at receiver if his frame can't hang with the hits of bruising NFL linebackers.
Hunter had seven pass defenses, four interceptions and allowed 22 catches for 205 at corner in 2024. What will he bring to Duval County?