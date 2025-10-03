Buffs Beat

Two Key Defenders Added To Colorado Buffaloes' Already Long Injury Report

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain and EDGE Alexander McPherson were both added to the Colorado Buffaloes' already lengthy injury report heading into their Week 6 game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The two freshmen are currently questionable for Saturday.

Jack Carlough

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
A pair of key defensive linemen were added to the Colorado Buffaloes' already lengthy injury report for their Saturday matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.

As of Thursday evening, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain and true freshman EDGE Alexander McPherson are now considered questionable for Colorado's first trip to TCU since 2023. Neither was listed on the Buffs' Wednesday player availability report, so their respective injuries likely occurred at practice.

Davis-Swain started Colorado's first three games before giving way to Amari McNeill. On the season, the second-year defensive tackle from Michigan has seven total tackles and half a sack.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A former three-star prospect from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, McPherson has made the most out of his true freshman opportunities with seven total tackles, four quarterback hurries and a blocked punt.

“It’s always great to earn the trust of your teammates early,” McPherson said. “That’s the benefit of coming in the spring and early, even to the bowl game. Now, going into the season, you have their trust, hopefully. That was my main goal.”

Along with McPherson and Davis-Swain, wide receiver Isaiah Hardge and defensive tackle Tavian Coleman were both downgraded from questionable to out on Colorado's Thursday injury report. Plus, McNeill fell from probable to questionable.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tavian Coleman (94) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jehiem Oatis and Taurean Carter II are candidates to see more playing time on Saturday if Barnes (doubtful) and McNeill can't go.

"Thank God for the depth," coach Deion Sanders said. "It's paying off really well, especially just think about a season ago, losing a couple of linemen, what it would have been like. I mean, hell. Pure hell... But next man up. Thank God for the recruiting team that we have, because they got the depth that we needed."

Updated Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) gets sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Samuel Okunlola (93) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Cornerback RJ Johnson
  • Safety Terrance Love
  • Cornerback Noah King
  • Running Back DeKalon Taylor
  • Safety TJ Branch
  • Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
  • Running Back Simeon Price
  • Tight End Sav'ell Smalls
  • Wide Receiver Carson Westbrook
  • Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
  • Offensive Lineman Tyler Brown
  • Wide Receiver Jack Hestera
  • Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
  • Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas
  • Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
  • Defnsive Tackle Tavian Coleman

DOUBTFUL

  • Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.

QUESTIONABLE

  • Cornerback Makari Vickers
  • Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
  • Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
  • Defensive End Alexander McPherson

PROBABLE

  • Wide Receiver Kam Mikell

Updated TCU Horned Frogs Injury Report

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) gets stopped by TCU Horned Frogs' cornerback Avery Helm (24) after making a pass during the third quarter in the Jack Trice Legacy Game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

TCU had no changes on its injury report from Wednesday to Thursday.

OUT

  • Wide Receiver Jordyn Bailey
  • EDGE John Schobel
  • Cornerback Avery Helm
  • Placekicker Kyle Lemmermann
  • Safety Joseph Albright
  • Offensive Lineman Samir Camacho
  • Wide Receiver Gekyle Baker
  • Defensive Tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh

DOUBTFUL

  • Cornerback Elijah Jackson

QUESTIONABLE

  • Wide Receiver Eric McAlister
  • Running Back Kevorian Barnes

Colorado and TCU will release updated player availability reports on Friday and 90 minutes before Saturday's 5:30 p.m. MT kickoff (Fox).

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

