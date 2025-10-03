Two Key Defenders Added To Colorado Buffaloes' Already Long Injury Report
A pair of key defensive linemen were added to the Colorado Buffaloes' already lengthy injury report for their Saturday matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.
As of Thursday evening, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain and true freshman EDGE Alexander McPherson are now considered questionable for Colorado's first trip to TCU since 2023. Neither was listed on the Buffs' Wednesday player availability report, so their respective injuries likely occurred at practice.
Davis-Swain started Colorado's first three games before giving way to Amari McNeill. On the season, the second-year defensive tackle from Michigan has seven total tackles and half a sack.
A former three-star prospect from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, McPherson has made the most out of his true freshman opportunities with seven total tackles, four quarterback hurries and a blocked punt.
“It’s always great to earn the trust of your teammates early,” McPherson said. “That’s the benefit of coming in the spring and early, even to the bowl game. Now, going into the season, you have their trust, hopefully. That was my main goal.”
Along with McPherson and Davis-Swain, wide receiver Isaiah Hardge and defensive tackle Tavian Coleman were both downgraded from questionable to out on Colorado's Thursday injury report. Plus, McNeill fell from probable to questionable.
Jehiem Oatis and Taurean Carter II are candidates to see more playing time on Saturday if Barnes (doubtful) and McNeill can't go.
"Thank God for the depth," coach Deion Sanders said. "It's paying off really well, especially just think about a season ago, losing a couple of linemen, what it would have been like. I mean, hell. Pure hell... But next man up. Thank God for the recruiting team that we have, because they got the depth that we needed."
Updated Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report
OUT
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Safety Terrance Love
- Cornerback Noah King
- Running Back DeKalon Taylor
- Safety TJ Branch
- Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
- Running Back Simeon Price
- Tight End Sav'ell Smalls
- Wide Receiver Carson Westbrook
- Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
- Offensive Lineman Tyler Brown
- Wide Receiver Jack Hestera
- Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
- Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defnsive Tackle Tavian Coleman
DOUBTFUL
- Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.
QUESTIONABLE
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
- Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Defensive End Alexander McPherson
PROBABLE
- Wide Receiver Kam Mikell
Updated TCU Horned Frogs Injury Report
TCU had no changes on its injury report from Wednesday to Thursday.
OUT
- Wide Receiver Jordyn Bailey
- EDGE John Schobel
- Cornerback Avery Helm
- Placekicker Kyle Lemmermann
- Safety Joseph Albright
- Offensive Lineman Samir Camacho
- Wide Receiver Gekyle Baker
- Defensive Tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh
DOUBTFUL
- Cornerback Elijah Jackson
QUESTIONABLE
- Wide Receiver Eric McAlister
- Running Back Kevorian Barnes
Colorado and TCU will release updated player availability reports on Friday and 90 minutes before Saturday's 5:30 p.m. MT kickoff (Fox).