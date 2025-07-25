Updated Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Training Camp Stats
The Cleveland Browns are holding one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in the NFL, featuring Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is competing with three other players for the starting role, and the position is wide open.
Along with Sanders, quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett are spending this year’s training camp hoping to land the starting role. ESPN Cleveland is tracking the training camp stats between the four quarterbacks.
Training Camp Day 1
- Sanders: 3-8, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Flacco: 5-5, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Pickett: 6-7, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Gabriel: 7-7, 1 TD, 0 INT
Training Camp Day 2
- Sanders: 4-4, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Flacco: 4-10, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Pickett: 9-11, 0 TD, 1 INT
- Gabriel: 6-8, 1 TD, 0 INT
Combined Training Camp Stats:
- Sanders: 7-12, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Flacco: 9-15, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Pickett: 15-18, 0 TD, 1 INT
- Gabriel: 13-15, 1 TD, 0 INT
Shedeur Sanders First Two Days
Although the first day of training camp was rough for Sanders, one notable takeaway is that he has yet to throw an interception, and he stepped up on the second day. Making each passing attempt will help him see more opportunities throughout camp. It is still early in the process, and this is the time to make mistakes and grow throughout the summer.
Throughout training camp, it is important to note that the way reps are split will change each day until the Browns begin to have a deeper understanding of the likely depth chart order. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated the reps will change, speaking to the media after Wednesday’s practice.
“I know it will get reported on who’s in there first, and it may change,” Stefanski told the media. “It will change tomorrow. So I caution you to read too much into it until we get much later on in the process."
On the first practice for 11-on-11s, Sanders ran the third-team offense, per ESPN. On the second day, Sanders and Grabriel split the second and third team offenses. Flacco did not participate in 11-on-11s on day one, which led Pickett to lead the first-team, but on day two, the veterans split first-team reps.
Open Competition
Only time will tell who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in week one. With practices just beginning, training is still being ramped up slowly, and by rotating the quarterbacks, the Browns staff can develop a deeper understanding of where each quarterback stands.
Although there has been no official word from the Browns’ staff, an expected timeline on the depth order could be by the time the preseason games begin.
The team’s first preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers, and eyes will be on how much playing time Sanders earns compared to the other quarterbacks on the roster.
Following the game against the Panthers, the Browns will have a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a timeline when the Browns could have an idea of which quarterback is leading the group.
If Sanders does not start week one, that does not mean he will not play at all. In 2024, the Browns started four different quarterbacks. Depending on how the year goes, Cleveland could make a switch, giving Colorado fans a chance to see Sanders take the field in the NFL.