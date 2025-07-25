Buffs Beat

Updated Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Training Camp Stats

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in the NFL, featuring rookie Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Where does the quarterback competition stand after the first two days of training camp?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are holding one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in the NFL, featuring Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is competing with three other players for the starting role, and the position is wide open.

Along with Sanders, quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett are spending this year’s training camp hoping to land the starting role. ESPN Cleveland is tracking the training camp stats between the four quarterbacks.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco Kevin Stefanski Big 12 AFC North
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Training Camp Day 1

  • Sanders: 3-8, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Flacco: 5-5, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Pickett: 6-7, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Gabriel: 7-7, 1 TD, 0 INT

Training Camp Day 2

  • Sanders: 4-4, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Flacco: 4-10, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Pickett: 9-11, 0 TD, 1 INT
  • Gabriel: 6-8, 1 TD, 0 INT

Combined Training Camp Stats:

  • Sanders: 7-12, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Flacco: 9-15, 0 TD, 0 INT
  • Pickett: 15-18, 0 TD, 1 INT
  • Gabriel: 13-15, 1 TD, 0 INT
Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco Kevin Stefanski Big 12 AFC North
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws as QBs Dillon Gabriel (5) and Kenny Pickett look on during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders First Two Days

Although the first day of training camp was rough for Sanders, one notable takeaway is that he has yet to throw an interception, and he stepped up on the second day. Making each passing attempt will help him see more opportunities throughout camp. It is still early in the process, and this is the time to make mistakes and grow throughout the summer.

Throughout training camp, it is important to note that the way reps are split will change each day until the Browns begin to have a deeper understanding of the likely depth chart order. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated the reps will change, speaking to the media after Wednesday’s practice.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco Kevin Stefanski Big 12 AFC North
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“I know it will get reported on who’s in there first, and it may change,” Stefanski told the media. “It will change tomorrow. So I caution you to read too much into it until we get much later on in the process."

On the first practice for 11-on-11s, Sanders ran the third-team offense, per ESPN. On the second day, Sanders and Grabriel split the second and third team offenses. Flacco did not participate in 11-on-11s on day one, which led Pickett to lead the first-team, but on day two, the veterans split first-team reps.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco Kevin Stefanski Big 12 AFC North
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Open Competition

Only time will tell who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in week one. With practices just beginning, training is still being ramped up slowly, and by rotating the quarterbacks, the Browns staff can develop a deeper understanding of where each quarterback stands.

Although there has been no official word from the Browns’ staff, an expected timeline on the depth order could be by the time the preseason games begin.

The team’s first preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers, and eyes will be on how much playing time Sanders earns compared to the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco Kevin Stefanski Big 12 AFC North
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shares a laugh with quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the game against the Panthers, the Browns will have a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a timeline when the Browns could have an idea of which quarterback is leading the group.

If Sanders does not start week one, that does not mean he will not play at all. In 2024, the Browns started four different quarterbacks. Depending on how the year goes, Cleveland could make a switch, giving Colorado fans a chance to see Sanders take the field in the NFL.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

