Fans React To Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Training Camp Video
With Cleveland Browns training camp underway for rookies (veterans report on July 22), a video of quarterback Shedeur Sanders completing a pass to wide receiver Luke Floriea is making waves on social media.
The video shows the former Colorado Buffaloes star completing his drop back before completing a pass to Floriea. The clip is a relatively routine play, but any glimpse of Sanders and his transition to the NFL is craved by fans.
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is the quarterback depth chart for the Cleveland Browns as Sanders competes with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco.
Fan Reaction To Shedeur Sanders
Browns posted the video to X on Sunday, and it has nearly 400,000 views and 3,000 likes as of Monday morning.
The most-like comment comes from Folsom Frenzy Podcast: "Darts only," and another top comment is one in favor of Sanders starting for Cleveland.
A number of fans commented, calling Sanders their preferred starting quarterback.
A number of comments criticized the video, not because of Sanders' throw but because of the camera work as the ball comes in and out of the fame while in the air. Floriea's appeared in frame in the last seconds, and many believe that the focus on Sanders nad his backdrop might have been to blame.
Too illustrate Sanders' sheer star power, no other post from Sunday's training camp practice comes close in terms of impressions for Cleveland's social media team. Behind the Sanders clip, a similar one of Gabriel completing a checkdown to running back Ahmani Marshall has received nearly 500 likes.
Another post with photos of Sanders, Gabriel, Browns No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham, and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is also generating interactions from fans online.
Cleveland's Quarterback Competition
The Browns' decision to draft Gabriel in the third round, followed by Sanders in the fifth, has created one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in the NFL.
After Colorado's NFL Showcase in the spring, many wondered if Sanders' habit of patting the ball before beginning his throwing motion would give him problems against NFL defenses.
On social media, NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton argued in favor of Sanders, believing the rookie will be "just fine" if he pats the ball before his throws. However, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson disagreed, saying that Sanders' habit might lead to easy turnovers for the defense if it slows down the quarterback's release.
During his time at Colorado, Sanders was one of the most accurate passers in college football history, completing over 70 percent of passes in his career. He threw 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions. Sanders also threw a touchdown in 29 consecutive games with the Buffaloes, setting an NCAA record.
One fan online was quick to point out that Gabriel also pats the ball as part of his throwing motion. Another fan posted a clip of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels patting the ball in videos from practice, defending Sanders and Gabriel.