Arguments Why Deion Sanders' Success at Colorado Sets An Example
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took over the team in 2023 and helped turn the program around. Sanders made his name in the NFL during his playing days, and when he took over Colorado, it was met with high media attention.
Sanders and Colorado have found success, even if it has not been perfect. The way Sanders has coached Colorado under the spotlight can set an example for other coaches in college football, such as the North Carolina Tar Heels coach, Bill Belichick.
USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer noted the similarities between the tenures of Sanders and Belichick, yet Schrotenboer also noted key differences that might be behind some of the struggles at North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are 2-3, going 0-1 in the ACC, and instead of excitement, there are now questions regarding whether Belichick’s time in North Carolina could be over in one year. With how things are turning out for Belichick, Sanders is an important coach to look at in how he was able to build Colorado's program.
Sanders’ Stardom Helps Colorado Grow
Both Sanders and Belichick began their college football coaching career already with stardom. Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, while Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.
Belichick taking over the football program was met with excitement, but one of the biggest differences comes down to the performance on the field. North Carolina opened up the season with a loss, while Sanders won his first game with Colorado, which was coincidentally against the same team, the TCU Horned Frogs.
Colorado was coming off a season with just one win, and kicking off the season with a win against a ranked opponent brought excitement to the Buffaloes.
With that, there was enhanced media attention, and the Buffaloes were playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field, increasing the energy of the team.
Sanders is also someone who understands how to handle the spotlight, even when there are off-the-field storylines. Ahead of the season, Sanders dealt with health issues, causing him to miss some time. While Sanders did address that he battled bladder cancer, he remained focused on the football team as well.
Sanders' ability to separate on and off-field storylines has helped keep the energy focused on the team, leading to more success.
Sanders Uses Family Ties
Schrotenboer pointed out one of the ways that even with a 3-4 record this year that Colorado has kept football fans interested in the Sanders era is with the help of Deion Sanders Jr. Sanders Jr. posts behind-the-scenes looks at the team, such as locker room speeches after the game.
The videos released by Sanders Jr. show how Sanders addresses the team through both the good and the bad, and encapsulate the Colorado coach's expectations for his team, as well as how focused the program is on improving.
In addition to Sanders Jr., when Sanders took over the program, he brought his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, with him. The Colorado quarterback was a big player to watch throughout his time with Colorado. He improved in two seasons, helping lead the team to wins.
Even after both of Sanders’ sons moved on to the 2025 NFL Draft, curiosity sparked about what would happen with the Colorado Buffaloes. This season has been the first time Sanders has coached a quarterback other than his son.
Sanders Shows Patience For Improvements
Sanders also did not start his college coaching career with the Colorado Buffaloes. Before joining Colorado, he coached the Jackson State Tigers. This not only gave him experience in building a college team, but it also helped him bring several players to Colorado, such as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
A new college football coach like Belichick could require time to build the program. Coaching college is different than the NFL with recruiting and the transfer portal. Belichick will have to find a way to drown out the outside noise and get the focus onto the football team.
When Sanders joined Colorado, the team finished the season 4-8, going 1-8 in the Big 12. It is still an improvement on where the program stood ahead of the Sanders era, but it was not until the second year there that the Buffaloes went 9-4.
Even though this season has not gone the way Colorado would like, with a 3-4 record entering the bye week, Sanders is finding a way to win big games.