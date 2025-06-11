Colorado Buffaloes Set for Exciting Australia Trip in Summer
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team will be traveling to Australia for a handful of exhibition games this summer. Colorado has a scheduled trip from July 23 to August 5 where they will be playing four games. The dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.
The Colorado Buffaloes will be in Australia this summer playing exhibition game and checking out some of the sights and sounds. Colorado coach Tad Boyle talked about what this trip can do for his team.
“This trip comes at a perfect time for where our program is and where our program is going with the new young talent we have in it,” Boyle said. “The basketball benefit really comes in the 10 practices beforehand. The four games that we’ll be playing in Australia are definitely going to help us. We’re going to play against very good competition.”
Boyle also talked about how this can be a good bonding experience for the group off the basketball court. The team will explore the Great Barrier Reef, Sydney Opera House, Australian Zoo, and will attend an Australian Football League game.
“These trips are more than just about basketball…One is bonding that our players will have through travel, long plane rides, hotel rooms, and busses, spending time together in a different country, experiencing a different culture, and different food,” Boyle said. “Secondly, it’s a life experience that many of these guys may or may not even have again.”
This won't be the first time that Colorado has gone on a big trip under Boyle. Last season, the Buffaloes went to Hawaii during November to play in the annual "Maui Invitational" tournament. In that tournament, the Buffaloes faced the UConn Huskies, Michigan State Spartans, and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Colorado beat UConn while they lost to Michigan State and Iowa State. Following this trip, they rattled off four straight wins before the start of conference play. It was after that four game winning streak where the season began to fall apart. The then 9-2 Buffaloes dropped their opening 13 games in Big 12 conference play.
Colorado Looking to Rebound After Rough 2024-2025 Season
The 2024-2025 season was a rough one for the Colorado Buffaloes. In their first season as a member of the Big 12 conference, Colorado went 14-21 overall and just 3-17 in Big 12 play. Colorado played in the inaugural “College Basketball Crown” tournament in Las Vegas. They lost their first round matchup to the Villanova Wildcats.
The 14-21 season was the first losing season under coach Tad Boyle since the 2014-2015 season when the Buffaloes went 16-18. Boyle is entering his 15th season in Boulder and he’ll look to get the Buffaloes back to the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in his tenure.