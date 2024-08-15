Two Duke Basketball Alums Now Reign Atop One Active NBA List
On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that former Virginia star and 10-year NBA veteran guard Joe Harris has officially retired as a player. The news gives Duke basketball bragging rights to the top two spots on the list of active NBA leaders in career 3-point percentage.
ALSO READ: Several Duke Talents on Tap for NBA Opening Night
Remaining at No. 1 with a 43.9 percent career mark is former two-year Duke basketball guard and 2017 lottery pick Luke Kennard. The 28-year-old, now locked in for another year with the Memphis Grizzlies, finished No. 2 behind Phoenix Suns guard and 2015 Blue Devil national champion Grayson Allen in 3-point percentage last season.
But it's not Allen who now replaces Joe Harris (43.6 percent) at No. 2 on the active career list. No, that honor belongs to the second-oldest active NBA Blue Devil in 33-year-old Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry with his 43.1 percent, one notch above the 42.6 percent that his Olympic hero brother, Steph Curry, boasts.
Seth Curry, who went undrafted in 2013, recently signed a one-year contract with the Hornets for what will be the sharpshooting journeyman's 12th season in the league.
RELATED: Former Duke Guard Lands Deal to Remain in Hometown
Allen, whose 46.1 percent last season bumped his career mark to 41.2, now appears at No. 7 in light of Harris' retirement.