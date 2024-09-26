Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Cooper Flagg Proves Too Slick for Highlight

Cooper Flagg's ball-hawking defense may well be what'll make the 2024-25 Duke basketball team click.

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The official 2024-25 Duke basketball roster recently updated Cooper Flagg's listing, now tagging the 6-foot-9, 205-pound stellar talent from Maine as a guard/forward after initially referring to the Montverde Academy (Fla.) product as just a forward.

That makes sense. After all, not only does Flagg have the requisite handles and passing skills to compete in the backcourt, but the mere 17-year-old also undoubtedly boasts the all-around defensive abilities to pose a threat at any position.

His perimeter defensive prowess and fast-break stride were on full display in the following posted highlight courtesy of the Duke basketball social media team this week. By coming out of nowhere to intercept a crosscourt pass while darting toward the other end of the floor for an easy score, Flagg left the camera operator having to playing catch-up to capture the phenom's breakaway two-handed dunk:

This marks the first official week of practice in Durham. However, Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils as head coach have been holding workouts in the Coach K Center practice facility for months.

Cooper Flagg, a projected one-and-done lottery pick as the forecasted No. 1 rookie in college hoops, is one of six Duke basketball freshmen, along with five-star guard/forward Kon Knueppel, five-star guard/forward Isaiah Evans, four-star guard/forward Darren Harris, five-star center Khaman Maluach, and five-star center Patrick Ngongba II.

All six, comprising the nation's top-ranked class, arrived in Durham this summer sitting among the top 40 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

