Stock-Soaring Duke Basketball Target Has Family Ties Elsewhere
Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) guard and recent Duke basketball visitor Acaden Lewis has now locked in an official visit to Michigan next weekend, On3's Joe Tipton reported on Saturday afternoon. It'll mark the first official visit of the ascending prospect's senior year.
"My dad is from Michigan," Lewis explained to Tipton, "and my grandmother is out there now. So, I have some family ties there. Coach [Dusty] May, coming from FAU, plays a really fast brand of basketball and lets his guards hoop. He encourages them to be scorers and facilitators as well.
"I could see myself playing there."
Lewis, a versatile backcourt talent who has skyrocketed 50 spots since early February to No. 47 overall and No. 8 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was in Durham for an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils in early August. He received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in late June.
Rivals national recruiting insider Rob Cassidy recently noted that Duke is a legit contender in the Acaden Lewis sweepstakes. However, he implied that the Blue Devils probably need to secure an official visit if they are to prevail.
The four-star prep intends to announce a winner in his recruitment at some point before the early signing period in November.
Since early July, Lewis has been down to a top eight of Duke, Michigan, UNC, Tennessee, UConn, Kentucky, Auburn, and Syracuse. His trip to Durham was the fourth to a blueblood this summer after he checked out Kentucky, UNC, and UConn in person.
Thus far, Acaden Lewis has scheduled only one other official visit for his senior year: to UNC the first weekend of October.