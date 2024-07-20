Duke Basketball Pro Suffers Hand Injury, Undergoes Surgery
Kyrie Irving, backcourt co-star to Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic, sustained a broken left hand during a workout a few weeks ago. The 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done and top overall draft pick recently underwent surgery to repair the injury, the Mavericks announced this week.
The Mavericks have not provided a timeline for the 32-year-old's recovery from surgery. But ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that "a team source expressed optimism that Kyrie Irving would recover in time to participate in training camp."
Training camp gets underway in early October, roughly two and a half months from now.
Fortunately for Irving, the injury was to his non-shooting hand. That said, the legendary creator, who averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in what was his first full season in Dallas, is no stranger to delivering timely buckets with his left hand when necessary:
Of course, the Mavericks are fresh off their thrilling ride to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell to 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in five games. Dallas' pair of NBA Blue Devils, including rookie backup center Dereck Lively II, played a big part in the franchise returning to the sport's biggest stage since the 2010-11 squad captured the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Dallas looks to build on that success next season. No doubt it would help if Kyrie Irving is fully recovered from his hand injury and raring to go on opening night.