Kyrie Irving Takes Shot at Bill Simmons Over D’Angelo Russell Take
Kyrie Irving was active on X on Saturday, retweeting a number of posts on a number of different subjects, but he also took the time to call out The Ringer's Bill Simmons over something he said on his latest podcast about one of Irving's new teammates on the Mavericks.
During a discussion of the Texas basketball teams with Kirk Goldsberry, SImmons compared D'Angelo Russell to a friend who overstays his welcome saying, "He’s your buddy that comes to visit and it’s really great when he is only there for one day and by day six you’re like, ah, I’m ready for him to leave. That’s D-Lo. D-Lo will be great for the one day, which in this case will be two months of his first season with the Mavericks."
The account @TheDunkCentral tweeted Simmons's line about Russell and Irving quote-tweeted it saying, "Oh Bill, you would never say this to Dlo in person and we both know it," along with a gif of Omar Little from The Wire.
Russell is expected to start at point guard for the Mavericks while Irving recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last season.
If Simmons were to say this to Russell's face, he might bring up the fact that the Mavericks are the fifth franchise he's played for in his 10-year NBA career. He's also been traded five times.