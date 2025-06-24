Reasoning Behind NBA's Biggest Change to Draft in Years Is Simple
Mere days after an unforgettable NBA Finals series wrapped up where the Oklahoma City Thunder were crowned champions after a Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers, the league immediately looks ahead. The 2025 NBA draft is upon us, which takes place over a two-day stretch from June 25–26.
The NBA's two-round draft was wrapped up in one night before the league adjusted to the multiple day format last year. This year, the first round will be held Wednesday, June 25 and the second round will take place Thursday, June 26.
This year's draft continuing the multiple-day format signifies some semblance of success from the first rendition of the two-day draft last year. With the Dallas Mavericks on the clock with the No. 1 pick Wednesday—which they will almost certainly use on Duke's Cooper Flagg—here's why the league decided to move away from completing the draft in a single night.
Why Did the NBA Draft Change to a Two-Day Format?
The NBA announced its plan to expand the draft to a two-night format, with each round taking place on its own night, in 2024. On the surface, the additional day may seem like a play for the league to spread its reach even further and give the second-round picks more of the center stage. You know, so the next Nikola Jokic isn't drafted in the middle of a Taco Bell commercial.
However, the two-day format serves an operational purpose, allowing teams more time to reset in between each round with more of a runway to discuss potential trades with other front offices.
“Based on feedback about the NBA draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA's former executive vice president, head of basketball operations said in a statement last year. “Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”
Dumars left the league office this year to become the New Orleans Pelicans' president of basketball operations. Ironically, he gave himself more time to navigate the draft and work the phones.
In the NBA's first draft with the two-night format, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 pick. Depending how this year's draft plays out, some high-profile names could hear their name called on the second night, like Auburn's Johni Broome, North Carolina's Drake Powell, Tennessee's Chaz Lanier and Wisconsin's John Tonje.