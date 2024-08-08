Duke Basketball Warns Against Getting in Way of Imposing Guard
The four Duke basketball transfer additions are no strangers to weights. That's particularly noticeable in the case of former four-year Tulane guard Sion James.
A strikingly chiseled 6-foot-6 frame such as his represents a show of force that Jon Scheyer's first two Duke basketball teams lacked. And the Blue Devils' social media accounts aren't hiding it.
Judging by the following posted photos on Wednesday night — not to mention the caption, "Couple flicks for anyone thinking about trying to draw a charge on Sion James this season" — one could infer that Duke is looking to plant a seed of fear in the minds of any 2024-25 opponents who might otherwise dare to step in front of the program's new human bulldozer:
He appears even more bulked up than he did as an aggressive weapon on both ends of the floor for Tulane last season in averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Now, the 21-year-old Sion James, a lifelong Duke basketball fan, has a chance to compete for a starting nod right away in Durham.
If he doesn't land that role, it's a safe bet he'll be among the first Blue Devils off the bench and serve as the squad's jumbo perimeter sparkplug.