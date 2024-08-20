Reported Duke Basketball Exhibition Against Blue Devil Legend's Team
Bobby Hurley, whose No. 11 is one of 13 retired Duke basketball jerseys, is working on finalizing a trip to Durham with his 2024-25 Arizona State squad to face Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils in an exhibition bout in late October, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported during Tuesday's Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
ALSO READ: Duke Looks Like 'Wild Card' for Elite 2025 Guard
"This has not been announced yet, so I guess don't write it in pen," Norlander told co-host Gary Parrish. "But I'm almost positive this is going down: weekend of Oct. 25, special honoring and homecoming for Bobby Hurley. Arizona State. Duke. Gonna have an exhibition. They might need to be crossing some t's and dotting some i's on that, but that's a really, really cool, really awesome thing there.
"And I would expect that to be announced here pretty soon."
Presumably, the battle will take place in Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Bobby Hurley's retired jersey hangs, not to mention the 1991 and 1992 national championship banners that he helped raise alongside co-stars Christian Laettner and Grant Hill. Norlander did not say whether it will be open to the public or a closed-door showdown.
Hurley, still the all-time NCAA leader with his 1,076 assists as a legendary Blue Devil floor general, is entering his 10th season at the helm in Tempe. His Sun Devils finished a disappointing 14-18 overall last season.
Currently, only two preseason events appear on the official 2024-25 Duke basketball schedule: Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 4 and an exhibition against Division II Lincoln (Pa.) in Cameron on Oct. 19.
The Blue Devils tip off their regular season at home against Maine on Nov. 4.