Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball staff took some of their attention to the international circuit on the 2027 recruiting trail.

The Blue Devils have landed two big-time international prospects in the 2027 class: Australian 6'6" point guard Luke Paul and 6'8" Serbian wing Matija Lukic. Both will likely compete to start for Duke right away in 2027-28, and both could certainly become first-round choices in the 2028 NBA Draft.

In a weaker 2027 high school recruiting class, Scheyer and Co. took advantage of the talent overseas. Paul recently made his senior national team debut.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks during a press conference after defeating the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Paul Helps Australian Boomers in FIBA World Cup Qualification

The Australian Boomers recently qualified for the 2027 FIBA World Cup with an 84-67 win over Iran in Group E of the Asian Qualifiers. The future Duke Blue Devil debuted against Iran and made an impact.

Paul only played about nine minutes, but notched two points, three rebounds, an assist, and two turnovers on 1-of-2 shooting from the field. Former Blue Devil Jack White, who was named captain ahead of the contest, tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from three-point range. This will be Australia's sixth straight trip to the FIBA World Cup.

Paul is spending this season with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program and is the youngest athlete ever to join it.

The Australian Boomers have qualified for the 2027 FIBA World Cup.



With Australia’s win over Iran tonight, they’re guaranteed at least a top-3 finish in Group E of the Asian Qualifiers (where they remain undefeated), clinching a berth at the World Cup, which takes place next… — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) November 27, 2026

Where Luke Paul Will Help Duke Next Season

Paul will have a legitimate chance to start right away as a rookie for the Blue Devils. Now, how clear that path to starting immediately is won't arise until it's clearer which current members of the team will return in 2027-28. Nonetheless, Paul's size and passing stand out right away, and he certainly has the game to help Duke win from the get-go.

Scheyer recently commented on what Paul brings to the program.

"Luke is just a guy that really fits the way that we like to play," Scheyer said. "He's got incredible size for the guard position. He's as good of a passer that there is, really in the world. And he's a guy that just impacts winning by being a guy that can make others better with the ball and, and he can also, off the ball, be ready to shoot and attack close-out and play second side."

"And the thing we love most about Luke is just what he's made of. You know, his character. He's about winning, he's about development, he has a great appreciation for what Duke is all about."

Paul is an exciting addition to the program, and he's getting valuable experience overseas before he brings his game to college basketball.