Added Bonus Duke Basketball Win at Florida Could Provide

The Duke Blue Devils will have no shortage of marquee games through their non-conference schedule.

Duke's non-conference slate this season is one of the most daunting in the country and could be the toughest under head coach Jon Scheyer so far, which is saying something given the slates the Blue Devils have dealt with in the past.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke could face four to five top-10 teams by the new calendar year. Michigan State, Illinois, UConn, and Florida are already in that boat; Texas Tech could have one of the best rosters in the sport entering the year, depending on Darrion Williams' and Donovan Atwell's ultimate eligibility status.

It's no secret that Duke's road game with Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge could be the game of the year in college basketball, and a win could provide a little added boost for the Blue Devils.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Duke Road Win Over Florida Could Be Best Win of Year

There's a pretty good chance that Duke and Florida enter the 2026-27 season as the top two teams in college basketball, in whatever order. The Blue Devils will head to Gainesville to face the Gators on Dec. 1, so both teams could still be the top two teams in the sport by that time.

Obviously, a true road win over a presumed national title contender would be a huge resume booster for the Blue Devils. However, Duke taking down Todd Golden's Gators at their place could end up being the best win of any team all year.

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the contest is in December, but it's hard not to imagine Florida remaining one of the best teams in college basketball all season long. Depending on how the rest of the regular season goes, a win for Duke could be a big needle mover come NCAA Tournament seeding time.

Last year, Duke's neutral-site victory over Michigan in February had a similar effect. Duke and Michigan were arguably the two best teams in college basketball at that point, and it felt like whoever won that game would be on the fast track to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils won 68-63 in Washington, D.C., and after both teams won their respective conference regular-season titles, Duke's win gave it an edge in earning the top overall seed.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Michigan didn't win the Big Ten Tournament, and Duke won the ACC Tournament, but Scheyer and Co. defeating the then-No. 1 team in the land on a neutral floor was arguably the best win of the year.

It's hard not to imagine Florida is one of the best teams in college basketball all season long. It is returning six of its top seven scorers from a team that earned a 1-seed in the Big Dance, and Denzel Aberdeen, a key reserve on UF's 2025 national title team, could also be back.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's a good chance that come Selection Sunday, Duke and Florida are the projected top two seeds. At the very least, both could certainly be in the mix for a 1-seed at all. So, even though Duke will take on Florida early in the year, a road win could end up being the victory that propels the Blue Devils to the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance again.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rest of Duke's Schedule Obviously Matters

This isn't to say the rest of Duke's schedule comes second to the bout against the Gators, but Florida will probably be the best team Duke will face all year, and the game comes in a true road environment. A team can't really get a better resume-boosting opportunity than that.

Still, even if Duke takes down Florida and both programs are on track to earn 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils have a plethora of elite matchups in both the non-conference and ACC schedules.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against the Siena Saints during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already laid out the potential top-10 teams Duke will face, and it will also play Gonzaga in February in Detroit. Mark Few also has a few notable fifth-year signings, namely Javon Bennett, Chauncey Wiggins, and Xaivian Lee, who, if eligible, could propel the Bulldogs into a true contender.

The ACC also could be the deepest it's been in any of the last few seasons. Duke has gone 36-2 in the league in the past two years and won both regular-season and tournament crowns. The path likely won't be as easy in 2026-27.

The Blue Devils will have a ton of big-time resume-boosting opportunities this season, but likely none bigger than a true road win against Florida.